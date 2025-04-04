Everton vs Arsenal tips:

Everton have the chance to give their Merseyside rivals Liverpool a huge boost in the title race when they host second-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

David Moyes’ side were beaten 1-0 by the league leaders on Wednesday but they could help them take a bigger step towards their 20th title if they can stop the Gunners taking maximum points at Goodison Park.

The defeat at Anfield was the Blues first league defeat since Moyes’ first game in charge back in January, since then they have won four and drawn five to move 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Arsenal were also in action this week as they beat Fulham 2-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday night. They finally welcomed Bukayo Saka back to action, and he made a scoring return, coming off the bench to make it 2-0, after Mikel Merino opened the scoring.

But while their attacking options are improving, defensively they will be struggling this weekend, and further ahead, with both Gabriel and Jurien Timber going off injured on Tuesday.

They join Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori on the sidelines, as they are both struggling with knee problems and with one eye on the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday this could be a great time for Everton to face Arsenal.

Everton vs Arsenal betting: Toffees to halt the Gunners run

Only Liverpool, with 17 games are on a longer unbeaten run away from home in the League currently than Arsenal, who have won five and drawn five.

Since the start of 2024, they have picked up more away points in the competition than any other side, with 52, and have conceded fewer goals than any other side on their travels, with just 16, but this one might not be a priority.

Mikel Arteta might be refusing to give up on the Premier League title but with 12 points separating the two sides with just eight games to play, you wouldn’t blame him for prioritising the Champions League in a bid to win silverware.

That won’t be easy though as they host the reigning champions who are looking to secure a record 16th Champions League title.

It will be hard to forget about their home game with the Spanish giants, which takes place just three days later, and if they’re not on their game then Everton are more than capable of springing a surprise.

When the sides met back in December, they played out a goalless draw at the Emirates and this fixture last season finished in a 1-0 win for the visitors, so maybe we shouldn’t expect too many goals.

That defeat at Goodison in September 2023 ended a five-game unbeaten run against the Gunners at home, which saw them win four and draw one. They haven’t lost consecutive home league games against the Gunners since a run of three between 2009 and 2012.

Football betting sites are backing Arsenal for the win at 8/11, with Everton at 5/1 and the draw priced at 13/5.

With the Gunners’ defensive problems and their home tie with Real Madrid on the horizon, a 1-1 draw would be my go-to result, especially as Everton have played out three 1-1 draws in their last four games - and score draws in five of their last seven.

You can get 6/1 on a 1-1 draw or 9/2 on both teams to score and the game to end all square.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction 1: BTTS and the game to end in a draw - 4/1 BoyleSports

Beto to go one better

Everton striker Beto was in great form against Liverpool, causing endless problems for skipper Virgil Van Dijk and if he can show that kind of form again on Saturday, he can add to his tally of 10 goals for the season, although two of those did come for the U21 side in an EFL Trophy match against Tranmere Rovers.

He has scored five goals since Moyes returned and only the woodwork and an offside flag prevented him from giving his side the lead in the Merseyside derby.

Betting sites are offering 9/1 on him scoring first or last or 4/1 on him netting at any time. His last three goals have all been the first goal of the game so you wouldn’t put it past him doing it again.

Everton vs Arsenal prediction 2: Beto to score first - 9/1 Bet365

