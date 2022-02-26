Everton host Manchester City in the evening kick-off in the Premier League today with both sides desperate for the three points.

Pep Guardiola meets Frank Lampard at Goodison Park with the champions primed to rebound after suffering a shock defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

The Toffees came unstuck to Southampton last weekend, making it five league losses in six games.

That result and recent victories for Newcastle and Burnley has heightened the pressure on them and signalled a relegation scrap with just 15 matches remaining.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League game at at Goodison Park this evening.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, 26 February at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 17:30 GMT.

Team news

Winer Demarai Gray (hip) is a major doubt with Yerry Mina (thigh), Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh) and Tom Davies (thigh) all unavailable.

Pep Guardiola will face an anxious wait over the fitness of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer due to injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gray; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Odds

Everton: 11/1

Draw: 5/1

Man City: 2/9

Prediction

City will be focused after the Spurs debacle and have too much experience, composure and quality despite Everton’s desire and desperation to secure a result. Everton 1-3 Man City.