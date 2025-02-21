Everton vs Man Utd tips:

David Moyes will be looking for his fifth win since returning to Everton when they host Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime (kick-off 12:30pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

There will be no divided loyalties for the former United boss, who left Everton in 2013 to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, only to be sacked less than 12 months later.

Now his Everton side sit one place and one point above the Red Devils after securing four wins and a draw from their last five league matches.

United, on the other hand, have won just two of their last nine matches, against Southampton and Fulham but go into the game on the back of defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

One thing that is guaranteed from a David Moyes’ side is that they will be organised and work hard but the same can’t seem to be said of Manchester United right now.

A lot of criticism has fallen on the manager Ruben Amorim, who has won just nine of his 21 games in charge but when are the players going to realise, they need to do more?

The same players failed under the previous manager Erik ten Hag and some of them continually disappointed under Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before them!

It’s always easy to blame the manager and of course, it’s easier to get rid of them than players on five-year contracts but right now it’s hard to see how anyone could improve United.

They are struggling to score goals, after failing to score in five of their last nine games and bagging just 28 in their 25 league games, one more than Everton.

But they have conceded four more and the Toffees have kept nine clean sheets this season, which is just one less than both Liverpool and Nottingham Forest who have the most with 10.

It’s been a long time since the football betting sites had Everton as the favourites to beat United but they are offering 13/8 on David Moyes’ side taking all three points. You can get 19/10 on a United win and 9/4 on a draw.

United have won the last six meetings between the two sides including the last two matches at Goodison Park. Last season, goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial earned them a 3-0 win and we all know that only one of those players is still at United now.

The season before the visitors came from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everton’s last home win over United came in April 2022 when Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points.

As Everton boss David Moyes only managed three wins over United in 24 attempts between 2002 and 2013, but the best came just over 15 years ago when his side came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Dan Gosling and Jack Rodwell.

Despite their recent results I’m still backing Everton to take all three points on Saturday and continue their climb up the Premier League table.

Everton vs Man Utd prediction: Beto to bag again

Striker Beto has really stepped up after the latest injury to fellow striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with four goals in his last four games.

He scored twice in the 4-0 win over Leicester at the start of the month, before following it up with strikes against Liverpool and Crystal Palace to take his tally for the season to nine in 22 appearances, but two of those were for Everton’s U21 side in a 3-1 win over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy.

Betting sites are offering 13/2 on him scoring first. 6/1 to score last or 29/10 to score at any time.

