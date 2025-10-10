When is the FA Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the draw as the competition proper begins
The start of the FA Cup proper is nigh, with only one round of qualifying left before the EFL clubs enter the fray.
Crystal Palace are the defending champions after claiming their first-ever major piece of silverware in a thrilling 1-0 victory over Manchester City.
After 119 years and two crushing final defeats, Oliver Glasner’s men finally got their hands on the prestigious cup - although they’ll have to wait a while for the chance to retain it, with several rounds to go before the Premier League heavyweights get involved.
Fixtures in the fourth round of qualifying will be played this weekend ahead of the first round proper in the week commencing 1 November.
When is the FA Cup first round draw?
The FA Cup first round draw is scheduled to take place on Monday 13 October, in the build-up to the fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, which starts at 7.30pm BST.
How to watch the FA Cup draw
The FA Cup draw for the first round will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and its streaming platform discovery+, as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel, from approximately 6.30pm BST.
When will the FA Cup first-round ties take place?
First round ties in the FA Cup will take place on Saturday 1 November.
The schedule for the FA Cup is as follows:
First Round Proper: Saturday 1 November 2025
Second Round Proper: Saturday 6 December 2025
Third Round Proper: Saturday 10 January 2026
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 14 February 2026
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 7 March 2026
Quarter Final: Saturday 4 April 2026
Semi-Final: Saturday 25 April 2026
The Final: Saturday 16 May 2026
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments