Follow live updates from the FA Cup draw as the semi-final line-up is revealed. The draw will take place following Brighton’s clash with Grimsby, with the fourth-tier side hoping to extend their stunning FA Cup run and reach the semi-finals. Both Manchester United and Fulham will know their semi-final fate ahead of the final clash of the weekend at Old Trafford, which kicks off later this afternoon.

Manchester City were the first team to progress to Wembley after Pep Guardiola’s side destroyed Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 in the opening quarter-final, courtesy of another hat-trick from Erling Haaland. The Premier League champions were joined by Sheffield United, who prevailed against Blackburn in an all-Championship tie. Follow live updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw, below.