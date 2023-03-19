✕ Close Cups bring a winning culture - Ten Hag

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Fulham for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Erik ten Hag’s side are continuing their push for a cup treble as they look to advance to Wembley for the second time this season. The games are coming thick and fast for United, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and securing their progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Marco Silva’s side will therefore look to pull off an upset as Fulham hope to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2022. Fulham come into the game off the back of bruising losses to Arsenal and Brentford, but beat Leeds in the fifth round to set up a tie against United.

The winner will play Brighton in the semi-finals, with Manchester City facing Sheffield United on the other half of the draw. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Fulham, following the FA Cup draw, in our blog below