Liveupdated1679244526

Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates as visitors make bright start

Erik ten Hag’s side continue their treble push as Fulham bid to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2022

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 19 March 2023 16:48
Comments
Cups bring a winning culture - Ten Hag

Follow live updates as Manchester United host Fulham for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals. Erik ten Hag’s side are continuing their push for a cup treble as they look to advance to Wembley for the second time this season. The games are coming thick and fast for United, having already lifted the Carabao Cup and securing their progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Marco Silva’s side will therefore look to pull off an upset as Fulham hope to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2022. Fulham come into the game off the back of bruising losses to Arsenal and Brentford, but beat Leeds in the fifth round to set up a tie against United.

The winner will play Brighton in the semi-finals, with Manchester City facing Sheffield United on the other half of the draw. Follow live updates from Manchester United vs Fulham, following the FA Cup draw, in our blog below

1679244526

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

18 mins: Pereira goes into the book for stopping a United counter attack with a tug on Sancho.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:48
1679244409

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

16 mins: Close! Fulham threaten again! They couldn’t have asked for clearer opportunities inside the first 15 minutes. This time the defender Tim Ream whips a brilliant ball across the face. It was begging for a touch, but there was no one there.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:46
1679244346

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

14 mins: That’s a bigger chance! Harrison Reed beats Lisandro Martinez to the ball and has Pereira in space at the front box, but the Fulham midfielder can’t pick him out! That would have been a certain goal but Reed is closed down and United get away with it.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:45
1679244257

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

12 mins: Chance! United turn defence into attack as they launch a counter through Rashford. He slips in Weghorst, who cuts inside onto his left foot and isn’t able to catch the shot. It’s comfortably saved by Leno.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:44
1679244130

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

10 mins: Fernandes takes a bump and stays down holding his right hip area. The midfielder takes some treatment but is able to carry on.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:42
1679243987

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

7 mins: Another nice Fulham move. Pereira drives forward and slips in Mitrovic, who lays it off to Willian. The forward was coming under pressure and skews the shot wide.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:39
1679243851

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

5 mins: Fulham maintain their fast start. Marco Silva’s side have barely allowed United out of their own half inside the opening five minutes.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:37
1679243717

Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

2 mins: Fulham make a bright start at Old Trafford! David de Gea is forced into a stop as Diop meets De Cordova-Reid’s cross. The goalkeeper tips the header over the crossbar and Fulham keep the pressure on from the corner.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:35
1679243491

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Fulham

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:31
1679243434

Manchester United vs Fulham

The teams are out at Old Trafford. Kick-off in the last quarter-final of the weekend is next, with Brighton waiting at Wembley.

Jamie Braidwood19 March 2023 16:30

