FA Cup semi-final draw LIVE: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and remaining teams learn fate

'I take responsibility' - Hurzeler on Brighton's FA Cup shootout loss to Forest

The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup takes place this afternoon as the competition’s quarter-final ties conclude with Preston North End facing Aston Villa and Manchester City travelling to Bournemouth.

Unai Emery’s side will want to keep up their hunt for a famous cup double as they face the only Championship side left in the competition, while Pep Guardiola’s men desperately want to salvage something from a disappointing season but face a Bournemouth side in great form.

The draw will be conducted following Preston’s match with Villa, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest eagerly awaiting the results having booked their places in the last four yesterday.

Palace enjoyed a brilliant 3-0 win at Fulham, while Forest continued their spectacular season by edging a penalty shoot-out at Brighton to book their place at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Follow all the updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw below: