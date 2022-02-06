FA Cup draw LIVE: Chelsea, Man City, West Ham and more discover fifth-round fate before Liverpool vs Cardiff
Teams will discover their FA Cup fifth round opponents in the draw before Liverpool vs Cardiff at Anfield this morning.
As well as Jurgen Klopp’s side in action early, there are two more ties to settle once the fifth round draw concludes. Nottingham Forest, after their fine upset over Arsenal in the last round, host Leicester and Bournemouth battle Boreham Wood in the late game.
The shock of the round so far came on Friday as Middlesbrough dumped Manchester United out of the FA Cup following a penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford. Chelsea and West Ham both left it late to see off lower league opposition on Saturday, while Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton all advanced.
Follow live updates and fixture news from the fifth round draw below, before Liverpool vs Cardiff City in the first game of the day:
FA Cup fourth round: Previous results
Liverpool hosted Shrewsbury when they entered the competition at the third round stage. Daniel Udoh gave the visitors the perfect start by sending them in front in the 27th minute but Kaide Gordon equalised seven minutes later and Liverpool never looked back.
Fabinho bagged a brace and Roberto Firmino also scored as the Reds completed a professional 4-1 over the League One club.
In the last round Cardiff were drawn against Preston North End in an all-Championship tie.
Isaak Davies edged the hosts in front three minutes before the interval at Cardiff City Stadium, but Daniel Johnson’s penalty brought Preston level shortly after the restart.
Extra-time was required to separate the teams and it was Cardiff who progressed courtesy of Mark Harris’ 116th-minute winning goal.
FA Cup fourth round: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool players will only get picked on merit
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is no room for sentiment in his team selection and previous performance is no guarantee of a regular place.
Most of the German’s first-choice side are Champions League and Premier League winners having won the trophies in back-to-back seasons.
However, the arrival of Colombia winger Luis Diaz in a £37.5million transfer from Porto looks like the second stage, after Diogo Jota’s signing in September 2020, of refreshing his famed forward line.
FA Cup fourth round: Morison on team changes
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison spoke about the potential changes to his starting XI today and how to balance the side with players missing through injury and cup ties. He said:
FA Cup fourth round: Klopp on Diaz
In a press conference on Friday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the possibility of new signing Luis Diaz making an appearance in today’s FA Cup clash against Cardiff but the Reds boss wasn’t decided one way or the other. He said:
FA Cup fourth round: Liverpool vs Cardiff team news
Liverpool’s Divock Origi returned to full training on Thursday and looked ‘very good’ says Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
Naby Keita is back with the squad after a spell at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are still in Cameroon and will face each other in the AFCON final later tonight.
18-year-old Harvey Elliott is set to be named in the Liverpool squad for the first time since September and Thiago Alcantara will be assessed before the game following a hip injury.
Finally, Jurgen Klopp hasn’t ruled out new signing Luis Diaz making an appearance during the game, but it may be too soon for the 25-year-old.
Cardiff manager Steve Morison says that he is awaiting the results of a scan to see whether captain Sean Morrison is fit for the game. Alfie Doughty is cup-tied and misses out with Joe Ralls and Curtis Nelson also doubts due to slight knocks.
Uche Ikpeazu and Cody Drameh are both cup-tied too.
FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
When is it and what time does it start?
The draw will take place at around 11.30am GMT on Sunday 6 February ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Cardiff City.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage beginning at 11.15am GMT.
FA Cup Fifth Round Draw
Who is in the draw?
- Crystal Palace
- AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
- Huddersfield Town
- Peterborough United
- Luton Town
- Southampton
- Chelsea
- Everton
- West Ham United
- Middlesbrough
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool or Cardiff City
- Stoke City
- Nottingham Forest or Leicester City
- Manchester City
- Norwich City
Liverpool vs Cardiff
Liverpool will need to overcome a recently rejuvenated Cardiff City side if they want to reach the FA Cup fifth round, as the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday. This is the first of three games in the competition today, with Nottingham Forest facing an intriguing test against Leicester City and, later, Bournemouth hosting Boreham Wood.
The Reds are of course heavy favourites, but will be mindful of surprises suffered by top-flight sides already this weekend, after Manchester United were knocked out on penalties by Middlesbrough and both West Ham and Chelsea faced upsets before turning matters around. Liverpool and Cardiff met in the final of the League Cup final back in 2012; in this competition the Reds reached the FA Cup final in the same year - losing to Chelsea - while the Bluebirds were beaten 2008 finalists.
Jurgen Klopp’s team are already through to one domestic cup final later this month and they’ll hope to continue their chances of reaching another here - potentially with new signing Luis Diaz making his debut at some stage.
