The fifth round draw for the FA Cup takes place on Sunday (Getty)

Teams will discover their FA Cup fifth round opponents in the draw before Liverpool vs Cardiff at Anfield this morning.

As well as Jurgen Klopp’s side in action early, there are two more ties to settle once the fifth round draw concludes. Nottingham Forest, after their fine upset over Arsenal in the last round, host Leicester and Bournemouth battle Boreham Wood in the late game.

The shock of the round so far came on Friday as Middlesbrough dumped Manchester United out of the FA Cup following a penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford. Chelsea and West Ham both left it late to see off lower league opposition on Saturday, while Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton all advanced.

Follow live updates and fixture news from the fifth round draw below, before Liverpool vs Cardiff City in the first game of the day: