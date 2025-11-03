FA Cup draw live: Non-league minnows to learn second round opponents
The FA Cup draw, which precedes Tamworth v Leyton Orient, will serve up the second round ties, which will feature Carlisle and Gateshead after first round shocks at the weekend
The FA Cup is approaching the second round after a thrilling weekend of first round proper ties up and down the country.
Tamworth v Leyton Orient is the final tie of the first round, with Carlisle one of the most intriguing clubs heading into tonight’s draw after Mark Hughes’ side secured a shock win over Reading in extra-time.
Other notable victories included Gateshead downing AFC Wimbledon, while Boreham Wood dumped League Two’s Crawley out.
You can find everything you need to know about the draw, including start time, live stream information and ball numbers here.
Follow updates on the draw below as the second round ties are decided ahead of Tamworth v Leyton Orient at the The Lamb Ground:
How can I watch the FA Cup draw?
You can watch the FA Cup second round proper draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, along with free live streams on their social media and YouTube channels.
FA Cup draw ball numbers
1. Weston Super Mare
2. Salford City
3. Luton Town
4. Accrington Stanley
5. Milton Keynes Dons
6. Stockport County
7. Wigan Athletic
8. Newport County
9. Cheltenham Town
10. Barnsley
11. Carlisle United
12. Bristol Rovers
13. Peterborough United
14. Oldham Athletic
15. Doncaster Rovers
16. Tamworth or Leyton Orient (Monday night)
17. Chesterfield
18. Boreham Wood
19. Sutton United
20. Bolton Wanderers
21. Chelmsford City
22. Barrow
23. Wycombe Wanderers
24. Exeter City
25. Slough Town
26. Wealdstone
27. Swindon Town
28. Grimsby Town
29. Buxton
30. Burton Albion
31. Brackley Town
32. Blackpool
33. Cambridge United
34. Gateshead
35. Mansfield Town
36. Macclesfield
37. Shrewsbury Town
38. Fleetwood Town
39. Port Vale
40. Walsall
Non-league trio spring FA Cup first round shocks
Substitute Regan Linney hit a sensational hat-trick as National League side Carlisle, managed by Mark Hughes, stunned League One Reading with a remarkable 3-2 extra-time win in the FA Cup first round.
Linney struck twice in second-half added time to force an additional period after Lewis Wing and Mark O’Mahony put the hosts in control before completing his treble – and the comeback – in the 94th minute.
Fellow fifth-tier club Gateshead upset League One high fliers AFC Wimbledon with a 2-0 away victory.
