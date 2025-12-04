When is the FA Cup draw? Start time, third-round ball numbers and how to watch on TV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup is nearly upon us as Premier League and Championship teams are thrown into the pot for the first time this season.

With the second round still to play this weekend, a shot at history could beckon for some of the competition’s minnows, with sixth-tier sides Macclesfield, Slough Town and Chelmsford City among the lowest-ranked sides to still be alive and kicking in the cup.

A third-round matchup with one of English football’s biggest hitters could await them as the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea get ready to discover their first FA Cup opponents.

Also entering the draw is cup holders Crystal Palace, whose unlikely final win over Manchester City last season will provide sufficient inspiration for other teams to write their own underdog story.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup third round proper draw:

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The exact details for FA Cup third-round draw have not been confirmed, but history dictates that it will take place on Monday 8 December ahead of the televised game that night between Brackley Town and Burton Albion, getting underway at approximately 6.45pm GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

You can watch the FA Cup third-round draw live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, along with free live streams on their social media and YouTube channels.

When will the FA Cup third round be played?

The third round of the FA Cup will be played around the weekend of Saturday 10 January 2026, with games likely to run from Thursday to Monday.

FA Cup matchdays in full

Here are the dates for the remaining rounds of FA Cup action.

Third round: Saturday 10 January 2026

Fourth round: Saturday 14 February 2026

Fifth round: Saturday 7 March 2026

Quarter-finals: Saturday 4 April 2026

Semi-finals: Saturday 25 April 2026

Final: Saturday 16 May 2026

FA Cup draw ball numbers

The ball numbers for the FA Cup third-round draw have not been revealed yet.