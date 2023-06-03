Where to watch the FA Cup final: Man City vs Manchester United TV channel

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United face Manchester City in the FA Cup final with talk of the “treble” dominating the Wembley showpiece.

City have the Premier League title in the bag and now face rivals United in the FA Cup final and Inter in the Champions League final on consecutive weekends.

Pep Guardiola’s side are attempting to equal United’s treble, famously achieved in the 1999 season - the only time the treble has been won in England.

Erik ten Hag’s United already have the Carabao Cup in their trophy room and the chance to deny City in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final is all the motivation they need.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Team news

Pep Guardiola eased concerns over the fitness of a number of key Manchester City players ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed the champions’ final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week but those players have all since returned to training and are expected to come back into contention for both the Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley, in keeping with his usual policy for domestic cup fixtures.

Antony is “unlikely” to be fit for the final due to an ankle injury and is set to join Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.