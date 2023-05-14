Women’s FA Cup final LIVE: Chelsea vs Manchester United result and reaction as Sam Kerr scores winning goal
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Kerr’s goal wins Chelsea a third FA Cup in a row in front of a world-record crowd for a women’s club match
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to claim a third straight Women’s FA Cup title in front of a record crowd at Wembley, as Sam Kerr’s strike again proved to be the difference.
Kerr, who also scored the winner in last season’s final, turned in substitute Pernille Harder’s fine cross in the 68th minute to decide a tight game in front of 77,390 fans - the highest attendance for a domestic women’s match in England. “We didn’t have a great game today, but it’s the sign of a great team that we pushed on,” Kerr said.
United dominated possession and created numerous opportunities in the first half, but could not find a breakthrough as Chelsea struggled to match the WSL leaders. Leah Galton had a goal ruled out in the first minute for offside, while both goalkeepers, Ann-Katrin Berger and Mary Earps, made excellent saves as the teams went into the break level.
United were quickly made to rue their wasted chances after the restart, as Chelsea grew into the game and broke the deadlock through Kerr. The goal took the wind out of United’s sails and Chelsea were able to contain them as they held on to lift the trophy for a fifth time.
Relive the action from Wembley as Chelsea beat Manchester United to win the FA Cup.
Women’s football reaches new peak but old truth remains - Chelsea are inevitable
On a record-breaking day, one thing remains the same: Chelsea and Sam Kerr are inevitable, writes Jamie Braidwood from Wembley. In all honesty, did anyone expect the Women’s FA Cup final to unfold any differently to this? Even as Manchester United created a series of half-chances and nearly-moments, the only team looking like scoring, Chelsea barely flinched. It was all in the plan, and as Pernille Harder was brought from the bench, an approach from Emma Hayes that could have so easily backfired suddenly looked obvious. Harder changed the game, but Kerr - who else - won it for Chelsea. The striker scored for the sixth cup final in a row and for the third consecutive season won Chelsea the FA Cup at Wembley.
And so on a historic day and a world record crowd for a women’s domestic match, the outcome became somewhat routine. Not that Chelsea will care. For the best part of 55 minutes, there was only one team at Wembley who appeared as if they wanted to win this cup final, and it wasn’t the one who are now halfway to completing yet another double. Chelsea like to suffer - Hayes demands it from her players - and these serial champions don’t at all care if it means you suffer too. There were no guarantees that a historic final would be enjoyable. That isn’t really Chelsea’s job.
Winning trophies is, though, and that’s a secret that Marc Skinner’s United are yet to learn.
Player of the match and winning goalscorer Sam Kerr has been giving her thoughts on Chelsea’s victory:
“It’s the sign of a great team. We didn’t have best game but it’s the sign of a great team when you push through. Everyone did their part, stuck at it and got the win.
“The team did amazingly, I’d be lying if I said it was all me - I’m just blessed to be the No 9 in this team, an amazing team.
[on the backflip celebration]: “A lot of people were asking me for it. I texted people saying back-flip incoming, so I felt it today!”
What a performance by Chelsea and the relentless winning machine that Emma Hayes has created rolls on. Sam Kerr - perhaps the best player in the world - made the difference again with her goal, for a third FA Cup final in a row.
FULL-TIME! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United
And that’s it! CHELSEA WIN THE FA CUP FOR A THIRD YEAR IN A ROW. Sam Kerr’s goal made the difference.
CHANCE! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+6 mins
Corner cleared but a throw-in for United. Ball into the box and it’s a mad scramble! Berger fumbles the ball, Galton is there and she shoots but there are too many bodies and it’s blocked. That should be that!
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+5 mins
A corner for United. Goalkeeper Mary Earps is up for it!
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90+4 mins
Into the final two minutes, can United fashion one last chance?
Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 90 mins
Six minute of injury time. Can Man United conjure some late drama and send us to extra-time?
CHANCE! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 84 mins
That was close to 1-1 and perhaps it should have been. Superb work down the right by Batlle to skip past the defender and square the ball. Russo couldn’t connect properly and Williams then scuffed her follow-up to see it blocked.
Nervy moments for Chelsea.
MISS! Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - 81 mins
That should have been game, set and match Chelsea. A glaring miss by Sophie Ingle as she inexplicably blazes over from eight yards out. It was great work by Kerr to set her up but Ingle failed to keep her composure. Man Utd survive for now.
