What time is the FA Cup first round draw today?
Plenty of non-league teams remain in the hat as EFL teams enter
The FA Cup gets underway in earnest in early November and for many clubs throughout the Football League and beyond, that means today is a vital day in the diary: the draw for the first round.
Into the first round comes the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by 32 winners from non-league football who have progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.
As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the new year.
As a reminder, Championship and Premier League clubs enter at the third-round stage.
When is the FA Cup first-round draw?
The first round will be drawn from 2:30pm BST on Sunday 15 October.
How can I watch it?
The draw will be shown live on ITV1. It can be streamed on ITV X.
What is the first round prize money?
Teams reaching this stage will earn £40,000 each, the FA have confirmed.
When will the first round be played?
Games will be played out between Friday 3 and Monday 6 November.
Which teams are in the draw and what are their ball numbers?
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Bristol Rovers
9. Burton Albion
10. Cambridge United
11. Carlisle United
12. Charlton Athletic
13. Cheltenham Town
14. Colchester United
15. Crawley Town
16. Crewe Alexandra
17. Derby County
18. Doncaster Rovers
19. Exeter City
20. Fleetwood Town
21. Forest Green Rovers
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Leyton Orient
26. Lincoln City
27. Mansfield Town
28. Milton Keynes Dons
29. Morecambe
30. Newport County
31. Northampton Town
32. Notts County
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Port Vale
36. Portsmouth
37. Reading
38. Salford City
39. Shrewsbury Town
40. Stevenage
41. Stockport County
42. Sutton United
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
50. Oldham Athletic
51. Marine
52. Worksop Town
53. AFC Fylde
54. Hereford
55. York City or Needham Market
56. Solihull Moors
57. Chesterfield
58. Alfreton Town
59. Chester
60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
61. Curzon Ashton
62. Kidderminster Harriers
63. Gateshead
64. Aldershot Town
65. Maidstone United
66. Ramsgate
67. Aveley or Barnet
68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
69. Horsham
70. Eastleigh
71. Yeovil Town
72. Bromley
73. Maidenhead United
74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
75. Bracknell Town
76. Worthing
77. Boreham Wood
78. Cray Valley (PM)
79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town
80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United
