What time is the FA Cup first round draw today?

The FA Cup gets underway in earnest in early November and for many clubs throughout the Football League and beyond, that means today is a vital day in the diary: the draw for the first round.

Into the first round comes the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by 32 winners from non-league football who have progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

As such, for the first round proper it’s 40 fixtures in total, with just 20 fixtures in the second round to provide 20 lower-league or non-league clubs remaining in the FA Cup by the time we hit the new year.

As a reminder, Championship and Premier League clubs enter at the third-round stage.

When is the FA Cup first-round draw?

The first round will be drawn from 2:30pm BST on Sunday 15 October.

How can I watch it?

The draw will be shown live on ITV1. It can be streamed on ITV X.

What is the first round prize money?

Teams reaching this stage will earn £40,000 each, the FA have confirmed.

When will the first round be played?

Games will be played out between Friday 3 and Monday 6 November.

Which teams are in the draw and what are their ball numbers?

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Bristol Rovers

9. Burton Albion

10. Cambridge United

11. Carlisle United

12. Charlton Athletic

13. Cheltenham Town

14. Colchester United

15. Crawley Town

16. Crewe Alexandra

17. Derby County

18. Doncaster Rovers

19. Exeter City

20. Fleetwood Town

21. Forest Green Rovers

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Leyton Orient

26. Lincoln City

27. Mansfield Town

28. Milton Keynes Dons

29. Morecambe

30. Newport County

31. Northampton Town

32. Notts County

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Port Vale

36. Portsmouth

37. Reading

38. Salford City

39. Shrewsbury Town

40. Stevenage

41. Stockport County

42. Sutton United

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City

50. Oldham Athletic

51. Marine

52. Worksop Town

53. AFC Fylde

54. Hereford

55. York City or Needham Market

56. Solihull Moors

57. Chesterfield

58. Alfreton Town

59. Chester

60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

61. Curzon Ashton

62. Kidderminster Harriers

63. Gateshead

64. Aldershot Town

65. Maidstone United

66. Ramsgate

67. Aveley or Barnet

68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking

69. Horsham

70. Eastleigh

71. Yeovil Town

72. Bromley

73. Maidenhead United

74. Braintree Town or Chesham United

75. Bracknell Town

76. Worthing

77. Boreham Wood

78. Cray Valley (PM)

79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town

80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United