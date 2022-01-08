(Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round takes centre stage on Saturday, with top-flight sides entering the competition from this point and several fixtures looking to have giant-killing potential across the weekend. Manchester City have already safely navigated their first hurdle, beating Swindon on Friday night, but the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and current holders Leicester City are all in action today.

Premier League managers look set to take very different paths in naming their teams for this weekend’s games, with some eyeing up a cup run and others prepared to rotate - sometimes out of necessity with Covid and injury absences hampering some teams. Antonio Conte has already suggested Tanguy Ndombele is likely to be handed an opportunity for Tottenham against Morecambe. “Tanguy is showing a good commitment, a good attitude in training sessions,” Conte said. “Probably he could play on Sunday in the FA Cup. I think every game is a good opportunity for every player that is not playing so much in the last period to show me that they deserve more consideration.”

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira on the other hand says he’ll name a full-strenght team for their game against Millwall, as they look to go deep in the competition. Follow all the team news, goals and updates from the FA Cup third round below: