The FA Cup reaches the third round proper as clubs from the Premier League and Championship enter the competition.

64 balls will be in the hat as English football’s most prestigious cup competition intensifies.

Manchester City are the defending champions after beating cross-town rivals Manchester United in an historic derby final at Wembley in June.

The club’s seventh FA Cup triumph was followed a week later by Champions League success as Pep Guardiola’s side secured a treble.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The draw for the third round proper of the 2023/24 FA Cup will be held at about 1pm GMT on Sunday 3 December. The proceedings will be conducted in advance of the second round tie between Eastleigh and Reading, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the draw live on ITV1 as they build-up to live coverage of the Eastleigh vs Reading match from 12.40pm GMT. Registered users will be able to stream via ITVX.

Which teams are in the draw?

The ball numbers are as follows:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Cardiff City

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Huddersfield Town

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Maidstone United or Barrow

46. Wycombe Wanderers or Morecambe

47. Notts County or Shrewsbury Town

48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

52. Cambridge United or Fleetwood Town

53. Bolton Wanderers or Harrogate Town

54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56. Peterborough United or Doncaster Rovers

57. Eastleigh or Reading

58. Gillingham or Charlton Athletic

59. Stevenage or Port Vale

60. Newport County or Barnet

61. Oxford United or Grimsby Town

62. York City or Wigan Athletic

63. Sutton United or Horsham

64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate