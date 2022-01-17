Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
The Barcelona captain becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after beating teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to the prize
Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month.
The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night.
She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina.
Lyon and Chile’s Christiane Endler won the Best Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper award, becoming the first South American goalkeeper to do so, after beating Chelsea and Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger and Paris Saint-Germain and Canada’s Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé.
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes won the Best Fifa women’s coach award.
In the women’s FifPro World XI, there was a shock as no Barcelona players, including Putellas, were included in the team of the year.
The line-up was completed by goalkeeper Endle, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Wendie Renard, Estefania Banini, Barbara Bonansea, Carli Lloyd, Marta, Vivianne Miedema, Alex Morgan.
Robert Lewandowski won the men’s prize for the second consecutive year.
More follows
