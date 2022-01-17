Chelsea sweep Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes win prizes

Chelsea completed a sweep of the Fifa Best coaching awards as Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes won the respective prizes for men’s and women’s coach of the year.

The Blues reached the finals of both the men’s and women’s Champions League last season, with the men’s side defeating Manchester City to lift the European Cup for the second time - less than five months after Tuchel was appointed manager.

The women’s team were defeated by Barcelona in their first appearance in the Women’s Champions League final but won a domestic treble, sealed by winning the FA Cup with victory over Arsenal at Wembley last month.

Under Hayes, Chelsea also wrapped up the Women’s Super League title and won the League Cup after thrashing Bristol in the final.

Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy also won the men’s goalkeeper of the year award at the ceremony in Zurich.

Tuchel saw off competition from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Italy’s Euro 2020 winning coach Roberto Mancini to win the award for the first time.

Hayes, meanwhile, won the award ahead of England manager Sarina Wiegman and former Barcelona coach Lluís Cortés.

