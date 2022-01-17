The Best FIFA Awards 2021 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees
Live updates, nominees and winners from Fifa’s top awards ceremony, with Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Sam Kerr competing for the women’s prize
Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last season at the club, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain last summer.
Lewandowski will be hoping for a different result this time around. The Bayern Munich striker is looking to defend his Fifa Best title from last year and finish ahead of Messi once more, after many felt he should have won the Ballon d’Or following a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga. Liverpool forward Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer with 16 goals so far this campaign and has been included in the top three despite finishing seventh in last month’s Ballon d’Or.
Alexia Putellas is the favourite to win the women’s award and add to her own Ballon d’Or win after her role in Barcelona’s dominant treble winning season. She is joined by teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr on the final shortlist. Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes are among the managers nominated for men’s and women’s coach of the year, while the Puskas Award for goal of the year and the Fifa Fifpro men’s and women’s world XI will also be revealed. Follow for live updates and results from the ceremony:
Has rightful winner been left out?
When the shortlists were announced for women’s coach it caused a slight outcry as Beverly Priestman wasn’t included.
The star coached Canada gold at the Tokyo Olympics but was overlooked with Chelsea’s Emma Hayes, Barcelona’s Lluis Cortes and England’s Sarina Wiegman put forward instead.
Of course the three nominated have achieved great things. Hayes won the domestic treble, Cortes claimed the domestic treble and the Champions League and Wiegman has started her reign at England unbeaten.
One person who was among those confused at the omission was former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney. She tweeted: “Nothing against the three that are nominated but what Bev achieved last summer winning gold with Canada was absolutely remarkable. Cannot get my head around this.”
Who is nominated for the men’s gong?
One of the tightest categories at the awards will be the men’s as the strikers nominated have been unbelievable.
Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the last winner of the award, is nominated and so far this season he has scored 34 goals across all competitions. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is also up for the gong and he’s been smashing records at the Premier League club this campaign. He became the first Red to score in nine consecutive matches and he is now the club’s all-time leading Champions League scorer.
And the final star up for the award is Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi. Injury and Covid has hampered his performances this season but he did manage to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or after helping Argentina win the Copa America. Will he also win Fifa’s Best? We will doon find out.
Who is up for the women’s award?
Barcelona stars Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are nominated for the women’s award alongside Chelsea’s Sam Kerr.
Kermoso and Putellas won the domestic treble and the Champions League last season and were integral to the club’s achievements. Meanwhile Kerr won the domestic treble as well as winning the Women’s Super League’s Golden Boot. The Australian captain also led her country to fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.
It’s thought Putellas is favourite to win after her Ballon d’Or victory but the competition between the players is close. We will find out who has claimed the gong in just a few hours time.
Who is hosting the awards?
We are less than two hours away from the Fifa Best awards getting underway and Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas will be guiding fans through the evening.
The ceremony is available to watch at fifa.com or on the governing body’s YouTube channel.
There are an array of stars nominated for the gongs with Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas rumoured to be favourites to claim the men and women’s awards.
Take a look at the Puskas nominees
There are some cracking goals nominated for the Puskas award this year and I think they are all worth a re-watch.
The nominees are: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021), Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021) and Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021).
We will find out the winner from 6pm this evening so stay tuned for all the updates.
So when do the Fifa Best awards start?
Award season is back and football royalty will be in their finest outfits for the Fifa Best awards this evening.
Robert Lewandowski and Alexia Putellas are thought to be favourites to claim the big gongs. However, there are loads of debate around who should get their hands on the prizes.
But fans will be wondering how can they watch as the awards are not on TV this evening. Supporters will be able to stream the ceremony online, on the Fifa website and on their YouTube channel.
For all other details, click here:
Fifa Best awards 2021 live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV tonight
All you need to know about the awards ceremony
Fifa Best Awards
So today is the day, who will get their hands on the Fifa Best awards this evening? The nominations have already been cut to a shortlist and the competition is tough.
The shortlists are as follows:
Fifa Men’s Player
- Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich)
- Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona and PSG)
- Mo Salah (Egypt and Liverpool )
Fifa Women’s Player
- Jennifer Hermoso (Spain and Barcelona)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain and Barcelona)
- Sam Kerr (Australia and Chelsea)
Fifa Men’s Coach
- Pep Guardiola (Man City)
- Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)
- Roberto Mancini (Italy)
Fifa Women’s Coach
- Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)
- Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands and England)
Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, AC Milan and PSG)
- Edouard Mendy (Senegal and Chelsea)
- Manuel Neuer (Germay and Bayern Munich)
Fifa Women’s Goalkeeper
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany and Chelsea)
- Christiane Endler (Chiles, PSG and Lyon)
- Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada, Rosengrad and PSG)
Puskas Award
- Erik Lamela (Arsenal vs Tottenham, Premier League March 2021)
- Patrik Schick (Czech Republic vs Scotland, Euro 2020 June 2021)
- Mehdi Taremi (Chelsea vs FC Porto, Champions League April 2021)
The Best FIFA Awards 2022
