Germany sacrifice Joshua Kimmich’s strengths as France expose weaknesses – Euro 2020 scouting report

“I think Kimmich probably is one of our best players over the last three-four years. He’s grown into a leader role and does so much but is still very young. If you play him inside or outside... how Löw wants to solve that depends on whether he wants to play a back four or back three at the end of the day. He has to keep everyone happy, but having Kimmich on such a high level is a huge piece.”

Those were the words of Joachim Löw’s predecessor Jürgen Klinsmann this week, speaking to The Independent.

Klinsmann shares the feelings of most followers of die Mannschaft; if Germany are to arrest their slide from the last three years, Joshua Kimmich will be crucial.

Following their 1-0 defeat by France in the ‘group of death’, Germany now have 90 minutes fewer to do that and 90 minutes fewer to get the best out of Kimmich, who was out of position and at times out of his depth on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders in since joining Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in 2015. Kimmich’s positional awareness is sublime, his passing metronomic and his tackling abilities are considerable.

He was largely stripped of those assets on Tuesday night, however, deployed at right wing-back by Löw as the Germany coach attempted to make room for Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan in the centre of midfield.

There was some sense in stationing Kimmich on the right of that pair and a central defensive trio of Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels and Antonio Rüdiger. Kroos feels virtually undroppable and Gündogan just enjoyed a career-best season at Manchester City. Furthermore, Germany’s defence is their weakest area, Lukas Klostermann is their only nominal right-back and Kimmich has experience playing on that side, notoriously transformed into a right-back by Pep Guardiola for some time during the manager’s spell at Bayern. It is a position Kimmich has at times occupied since, though only once last season.

So, in any case, when Löw started Kimmich at right wing-back in Germany’s warm-up games ahead of Euro 2020, it seemed he might have found the solution to the conundrum of getting the 26-year-old on the pitch with Kroos, Gündogan, a more advanced midfielder in Kai Havertz and – perhaps, when he is fully fit – Leon Goretzka, a partner of Kimmich’s at club level.

This defeat by France, however, suggested that Löw’s apparent solution was too good to be true.

Joshua Kimmich is upended by Lucas Hernandez (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Not only was Kimmich unable to contribute his most significant skills for much of the game, but his struggles highlighted the difficulties faced by Kroos and Gündogan, too. Neither is a natural midfield anchor, with the former relying on Casemiro at Real Madrid and the latter depending upon Rodri at Man City – with the Spaniard’s absence in the Champions League final two weeks ago emphasising Gündogan’s shortcomings as a defensive midfielder.

As N’Golo Kante – arguably the world’s best holding midfielder – lined up opposite Kroos and Gündogan, and became the first player to get ahold of an evasive football in Munich, it was clear that Kimmich should have been the Frenchman’s opposing counterpart.

Instead, Kimmich was facing an uphill battle against Kylian Mbappe – and at times Antoine Griezmann – on the pitch’s periphery in the first half, and was booked early on for a late challenge on club team-mate Lucas Hernandez.

The Bayern midfielder then abandoned his post in the lead-up to Hummels’ own goal, and later in the match he could be seen desperately lagging behind as Adrien Rabiot smashed a shot against Manuel Neuer’s post. There was also visible frustration in Kimmich when – just before half-time – he failed to control the ball after Rüdiger had sent a startlingly accurate pass scorching through the Munich air and out to the right wing.

On a wider level, Kimmich’s frustration seemed to stem from the occasional impotence his positional duties were causing, though he was able to hit some kind of stride early in the second half.

Firstly, he slipped through Serge Gnabry to put the forward one on one with Hugo Lloris with a well-disguised pass. Moments later, he curved a ball wickedly over the France goalkeeper’s head and very nearly into the net via an onrushing Robin Gosens.

Kimmich on the ball against France (Getty Images)

Normal order was soon restored, however, when a wriggling Mbappe had Kimmich writhing on his feet and unable to keep out a fine finish – though the German was relieved to see the flag raised for offside against the Paris Saint-Germain star.

When Karim Benzema appeared at the back post to slam a shot into an open goal in the 85th minute, Kimmich was nowhere to be seen, but this time it was VAR that spared the Bayern man’s blushes.

Against lesser teams, Kimmich’s right wing-back role might prove more effective. Unfortunately for Germany, next up is a meeting with European champions Portugal, who saw off a spirited Hungary 3-0 with a late flurry earlier on Tuesday.

Hungary themselves showed enough promise in that match to suggest that they will be no pushovers in their final Group F game, against Germany, who might just find themselves needing to win three points against Marco Rossi’s side.

Against Hungary, and certainly against Portugal, Löw should start Kimmich in his prime position, in central midfield.

On the wing, Leroy Sane – a second-half substitute against France – can offer pace in service of protecting Leipzig’s Klostermann at right-back, while Kimmich operates at the base of midfield.

The result should be a more confident, competent Germany. The result might even be vital points against Portugal and Hungary in the ‘group of death’.