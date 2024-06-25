✕ Close Kylian Mbappe left covered in blood following brutal injury in Euro 2024 match

France take on Poland in a Group D decider at Euro 2024, with Kylian Mbappe looking to return to the pitch with his mask after missing the draw with Netherlands.

Les Bleus survived a controversial VAR decision as they settled for a 0-0 draw with the Netherlands, leaving both sides with four points. It means France and the Netherlands, who taken on Austria in Group D, are already through to the last-16 and now face a race to top the group and earn a more favourable path to the Berlin final.

Didier Deschamps will be hoping for an improved performance against Poland, who are already out of contention following a 3-1 defeat to Austria. France missed Mbappe in the Netherlands stalemate, with the fitness of their captain dominating headlines once again ahead of the final match in the group. Mbappe has returned to full training after breaking his nose in the opening win over Austria.

Follow live scores and updates as France take on Poland looking to beat Netherlands and Austria to top spot, while you can also follow updates from the other key clash in Group D here