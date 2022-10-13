Frank Lampard warns Anthony Gordon over ‘too many bookings’
Gordon has incurred a one-match ban after a fifth booking in his last seven Premier League matches
Everton manager Frank Lampard has spoken to Anthony Gordon about the number of yellow cards he is accumulating as the forward prepares to serve a suspension.
Gordon’s booking in Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United was his fifth in his last seven Premier League matches, incurring an immediate one-match ban which rules him out of the weekend trip to Tottenham.
Lampard has taken a look at all the incidents and has spoken to the 21-year-old in an attempt to ensure he does not miss any more games unnecessarily.
“I think it is something to analyse and I’ve had those conversations with Anthony,” said Lampard. “I don’t think it is worth hanging on to too much that he’s taking on too many bookings.
“I am more worried about his whole game and just working with him on that front. The booking thing has been a small part of that too.
“I don’t want to lose him for a game so that’s the reality of it. Also, if you get an early booking it changes the aspect of the game.
“The modern game is so fast you could get a red so there are obvious reasons why you would want to address that and I’ve spoken with him about it.”
Lampard also confirmed talks have begun over a new contract for midfielder Alex Iwobi, one of Everton’s better performers over the last six months.
“Yeah, I know that Kevin (Thelwell, director of football) is speaking with Alex’s people on that front. We will see how that one develops,” he said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies