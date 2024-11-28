Frank Lampard outlines Coventry City plans after return to management

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Frank Lampard has vowed to transform Coventry City into a possession-based, attacking side in time after returning to management with the Championship club.

The former Chelsea, Everton and Derby County boss returns to the touchline after a caretaker spell with the Blues ended in May of last year with a bottom-half finish in the Premier League.

But the 46-year-old, who was sacked by Everton earlier in that campaign, succeeds Mark Robins in the West Midlands after penning a two-and-half-year contract and quickly outlined his plans for the club.

“In time, I want to bring an exciting and attacking team for them to see. A possession-based team that also wants to attack and attack quickly at times,” Lampard told Coventry’s website.

“I want to excite the fans and that’s certainly what I want to work towards, and of course we want to be an aggressive team that wants to win the ball high up the pitch.

open image in gallery New Coventry City manager Frank Lampard during a training session ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

“There will be some things we want to move forward with and maybe change and understand that in that process with a bit of change we have to get a lot of hard work in to get the results that we want and I’m certainly very ready to put that work in and pass the message on to the players and hopefully that shows on the pitch.”

open image in gallery New Coventry City manager Frank Lampard meets Fabio Tavares ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Coventry owner and executive chairman Doug King said: “I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful.

open image in gallery New Coventry City manager Frank Lampard (right), Liam Kitching (centre) and Jake Bidwell during a training session ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a club are striving to reach.”