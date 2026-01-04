Fulham v Liverpool live: Reds bid to return to winning ways after Premier League stalemate
Arne Slot’s champions were held to a dull 0-0 draw against Leeds last time out as they now visit Fulham
Liverpool visit Fulham in the Premier League in search of more goals and excitement than they served up in the dull 0-0 draw at home to Leeds on New Year’s Day.
Arne Slot’s side missed the opportunity to solidify their place in the Premier League’s top four as Hugo Ekitike missed a glaring chance and a resilient Leeds side held on to a point at Anfield.
Slot bemoaned that the champions struggled to break Leeds down and they face another test against Marco Silva’s side this afternoon, as they return to a ground where they lost last season.
Fulham required a late equaliser from Tom Cairney to secure a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last time out. Like Liverpool, they had won their previous three games before Thursday’s draw.
Follow the latest updates from Fulham v Liverpool, below
The Arne Slot trade-off that will make or break Liverpool’s season
The Reds have endured a season of thirds, explains Richard Jolly, with fluid attacking play and defensive solidarity rarely co-existing and posing Arne Slot a unique problem.
The Arne Slot trade-off that will make or break Liverpool’s title defence
What is the Liverpool team news?
Mohamed Salah remains at the Africa Cup of Nations but there are no major updates from Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Leeds, unless Joe Gomez returns to the squad.
What is the Fulham team news?
Josh King and Kenny Tete are doubts for Fulham, who are without Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze due to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to today’s live coverage of Fulham v Liverpool in the Premier League.
Fulham left it late to claim a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day to keep their decent run going, while Liverpool looked like they could have played all night and not found a way past Leeds at Anfield in their 0-0 stalemate.
Here’s hoping for a better show at Craven Cottage this afternoon.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks