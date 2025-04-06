Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fulham face Liverpool at Craven Cottage today in the Premier League, as the league leaders look to take another step towards a second Premier League title.

Arne Slot’s side are closing in on a record-equalling 20th top-flight title, with a 11-point lead at the top following Arsenal’s draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

And while many neutrals would say the title race is already over, Slot insists his side are not thinking about when they can win the league, instead taking each game as it comes.

And today they face a Fulham side who are still in contention for European football, though the Cottagers’ will need a vast improvement on the display against Arsenal if they want a result this afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Fulham vs Liverpool?

The match is due to kick off at 2pm on Sunday, 6 April at Craven Cottage in London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 1pm.

What is the team news?

The hosts will be missing Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson until later in the month, while Reiss Nelson will likely miss the rest of the season.

Marco Silva could deploy the same back five that he used against Arsenal in a bid to contain the Reds, with Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca as centre-backs. Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will continue at central midfield, with Raul Jimenez likely leading the line.

Speaking ahead of the match, Slot said that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will miss out, while they’ll have to check the fitness of Conor Bradley and Alisson, who missed the Everton game with a concussion.

Curtis Jones could continue at right-back, while Jarell Quansah is another option. Diogo Jota should have done enough to keep his place at striker after a great goal in the derby in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Robinson; Traore, Smith Rowe; Jimenez.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Odds

Fulham win - 7/2

Draw - 5/2

Liverpool win - 5/6

Prediction

Fulham were fairly pedestrian and ineffective in attack against Arsenal, and if that’s the case today, the Reds will take another easy step towards the Premier League title.

Fulham 0-2 Liverpool.