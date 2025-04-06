Is Fulham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know about Sunday’s Premier League clash
Fulham face Liverpool at Craven Cottage today in the Premier League, as the league leaders look to take another step towards a second Premier League title.
Arne Slot’s side are closing in on a record-equalling 20th top-flight title, with a 11-point lead at the top following Arsenal’s draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
And while many neutrals would say the title race is already over, Slot insists his side are not thinking about when they can win the league, instead taking each game as it comes.
And today they face a Fulham side who are still in contention for European football, though the Cottagers’ will need a vast improvement on the display against Arsenal if they want a result this afternoon.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Fulham vs Liverpool?
The match is due to kick off at 2pm on Sunday, 6 April at Craven Cottage in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 1pm.
What is the team news?
The hosts will be missing Kenny Tete and Harry Wilson until later in the month, while Reiss Nelson will likely miss the rest of the season.
Marco Silva could deploy the same back five that he used against Arsenal in a bid to contain the Reds, with Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca as centre-backs. Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will continue at central midfield, with Raul Jimenez likely leading the line.
Speaking ahead of the match, Slot said that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will miss out, while they’ll have to check the fitness of Conor Bradley and Alisson, who missed the Everton game with a concussion.
Curtis Jones could continue at right-back, while Jarell Quansah is another option. Diogo Jota should have done enough to keep his place at striker after a great goal in the derby in midweek.
Predicted line-ups
Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Robinson; Traore, Smith Rowe; Jimenez.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
Odds
Fulham win - 7/2
Draw - 5/2
Liverpool win - 5/6
Prediction
Fulham were fairly pedestrian and ineffective in attack against Arsenal, and if that’s the case today, the Reds will take another easy step towards the Premier League title.
Fulham 0-2 Liverpool.
