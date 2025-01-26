Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Fulham face Manchester United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Manchester United secure a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League! Fulham, who created 0.67 expected goals, enjoyed the early chances in the first half, with Smith Rowe having an opportunity to take the lead, but he failed to hit the target from close range. After the break, the Cottagers continued to show more of a threat in the final third, but it was United who found the opener. Martinez pounced on a loose ball outside the Fulham box, and his long-range effort took a wicked deflection and found its way into the back of the net. Silva's side came just inches away from finding an equaliser as Andersen's header looked destined for the back of the net, but Collyer made a sensational clearance to save the three points for his side. United created just 0.25 expected goals, but they won't care as they come away with the win. Up next for Fulham is a trip to Newcastle, while Manchester United will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League. That's all for today, goodbye!
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!!! Mainoo is found on the left, and he picks out Amad on the overlap. Amad then plays a one-two with Mainoo and finds himself in a dangerous position. He takes a touch, and he fires into the back of the net! But wait... VAR is checking it. Amad ventured into an offside position... NO GOAL!
Huge chance! Robinson sends a looping cross to the back post and Castagne wins the header. It falls to Muniz from close range, but he sends his effort flying into the stands behind the goal! He should be hitting the target from there!
Iwobi cuts inside from the right and delivers to the back post, but Dalot is there to head it away. Fulham are running out of ideas in the final minutes. Can they snatch an equaliser?
The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of six minutes of added time at the end of the game.
So close! Malacia gives away a corner, and Pereira will take for Fulham. He delivers to the front post and Andersen flicks it on, beating Onana, but it's cleared away off the line by Collyer! It's a matter of inches away from crossing the line, but the young midfielder has kept it out!
Fulham are throwing everything at it in the final moments of the game as they look to rescue at least a point. The Craven Cottage supporters are urging their team forward.
Robinson receives the ball on the left and he sends a teasing cross to the back post. Traore leaps above Martinez and wins it, but his effort flies over the bar and behind for a goal-kick.
