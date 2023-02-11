Fulham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Worrall is well positioned in the middle to head Robinson's cross away from danger at the back post.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Substitution Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly Joseph Adrian Worrall
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Substitution Scott Fraser McKenna Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
It appears both McKenna and Boly are going to have to come off for Forest here. Felipe and Worrall are being readied.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
McKenna is also down for the visitors, which is a huge concern for the visitors in the early stages of the game.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Boly clears a long ball over the top from Ream into touch, but immediately goes down clutching his leg.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Boly angles a ball over the top for Johnson to chase, but Ream gets across to make the interception before uses a neat piece of skill to evade the Forest man.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
Gibbs-White tries to find Wood in the final third, but his offload catches the New Zealander in an offside position.
Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
We're under way at Craven Cottage.
