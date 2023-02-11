Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128263

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Craven Cottage

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Craven Cottage
A general view of Craven Cottage
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Fulham face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128238

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Worrall is well positioned in the middle to head Robinson's cross away from danger at the back post.

11 February 2023 15:10
1676128128

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Willy-Arnaud Zobo Boly Joseph Adrian Worrall

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128127

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Substitution Scott Fraser McKenna Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128119

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128105

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

It appears both McKenna and Boly are going to have to come off for Forest here. Felipe and Worrall are being readied.

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128055

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

McKenna is also down for the visitors, which is a huge concern for the visitors in the early stages of the game.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676128023

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Boly clears a long ball over the top from Ream into touch, but immediately goes down clutching his leg.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676127990

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Boly angles a ball over the top for Johnson to chase, but Ream gets across to make the interception before uses a neat piece of skill to evade the Forest man.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127850

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

Gibbs-White tries to find Wood in the final third, but his offload catches the New Zealander in an offside position.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127734

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

We're under way at Craven Cottage.

11 February 2023 15:02

