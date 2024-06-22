Georgia played out an enthralling opening game in Group F ( Getty Images )

Georgia will look to take their first ever points in international tournament football as they face the Czech Republic in Hamburg on Saturday.

Georgia, who are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2024, put in a spirited performance in their first ever game at a major tournament, though an enthralling counter against Turkey in Dortmund ended in a 3-1 loss.

But the minnows will be quietly confident as they come up against a Czech side that fell to a 2-1 loss against Portugal in their opener.

The match was more one-sided than the scoreline suggested, and with the Czech Republic lacking threat in attack and occasionally looking shaky in defence, this match has all the makings of a potential upset.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Georgia v Czech Republic below - plus the build-up to Turkey v Portugal and Belgium v Romania in the day’s evening games: