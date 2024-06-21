Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Georgia face the Czech Republic in the first of the second round of matches in Group F, with both sides looking to for their first points of Euro 2024.

Georgia, who lost 3-1 to Turkey in a fascinating encounter in Dortmund in their opening game, are playing just their second ever match at a major international tournament. Despite the loss, they won many neutral fans for their attacking approach and brilliant performances from players including Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georges Mikautadze and Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The tournament’s lowest-ranked side know that they need three points to stay in with a shout of qualifying for the last 16, and the game against the Czech Republic may present their best chance of points.

The Czechs put in a disappointing performance overall despite going 1-0 up in their eventual loss to Portugal, with a lack of attacking threat and a limp attempt at defending their lead in Leipzig.

But they’re not out of contention yet, and with their most difficult opponents out of the way, they still stand a great chance of making the next round.

Here is everything you need to know about the Group F fixture.

When is Georgia vs Czech Republic?

The match will kick off at 2pm BST on Saturday, 22 June 2024, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Georgia have no reported injury concerns after their enthralling loss against Turkey, so expect to see them line up with similar personnel and the same 3-5-2 formation that almost brought them joy in their opener.

‘Keeper Mamardashvili will retain his place, as will star forwards Mikautadze and Kvaratskhelia. In midfield, Kochorashvili and Chakvetadze both impressed, so will likely retain their places in the starting eleven too.

There’s been no injury news from the Czech camp either, though manager Ivan Hasek may look to start more inventive attacking talent in their second game. Bayer Leverkusen’s Adam Hložek could come into the starting side, while Petr Sevcik impressed in his second-half cameo against Portugal.

Predicted line-ups

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Czech Republic XI: Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Soucek; Coufal, Doudera, Provod, Sulc; Schick, Kuchta

Odds

Georgia - 7/2

Draw - 21/10

Czech Republic - 8/13

Prediction

Expect more exciting football from Georgia, but don’t expect the same disjointed, boring attacking performance from the Czech Republic. Georgia will be quietly confident about getting a result, but if the Czech side can click in attack then they should have enough to beat the tournament’s lowest-ranked team. Georgia 1-2 Czech Republic

