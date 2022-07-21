Germany face Austria tonight at the Brentford Community Stadium as the Euro 2022 knockout stages continue with the second of the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Eight-time European champions Germany joined England in reaching the knockout rounds by defeating Spain at Brentford, and wrapped up a perfect group stage by then beating Finland on Saturday.

Austria, meanwhile, were not favoured to reach the knockout rounds after being drawn with England in Norway in Group A. The produced one of the shocks of the tournament so far, however, to defeat Norway 1-0 and claim a place in the last eight.

With many of Austria’s team also playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga, both sides will be familiar with each other as the two rivals meet. The winner will face either France or the Netherlands in the semi-finals next week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany vs Austria?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 July at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Germany striker Lea Schüller has returned to the squad following her positive Covid-19 test but may have to make do with a place on the bench given the form of Alexandra Popp

Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has been key for her team but defender Carina Wenninger is a suspension risk having picked up a yellow card during the group stages.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Däbritz; Bühl, Popp, Huth

Austria: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Naschenweng; Billa

Odds

Germany: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Austria: 17/2

Prediction

Germany may have arrived at the Euros under the radar but they are now a formidable force and should get past Austria without too many difficulties. Germany 3-1 Austria