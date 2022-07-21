Germany will take on Austria tonight in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Germany for once arrived at the European Championships without being talked about as a tournament contender, but were impressive in the group stages by winning all three of their matches and beating Spain to top spot.

Austria have been one of the underdog stories of the tournament and produced a spirited display to beat Norway and qualify as runners-up to England in Group A.

No side covered more ground than Austria during the group stages and they will have to produce another determined performance if they are to upset the eight-time European champions, with either France or the Netherlands waiting in the semi-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany vs Austria?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 July at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Germany striker Lea Schüller has returned to the squad following her positive Covid-19 test but may have to make do with a place on the bench given the form of Alexandra Popp

Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has been key for her team but defender Carina Wenninger is a suspension risk having picked up a yellow card during the group stages.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Däbritz; Bühl, Popp, Huth

Austria: Zinsberger; Wienroither, Wenninger, Schnaderbeck, Hanshaw; Puntigam; Dunst, Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Naschenweng; Billa

Odds

Germany: 2/7

Draw: 9/2

Austria: 17/2

Prediction

Germany may have arrived at the Euros under the radar but they are now a formidable force and should get past Austria without too many difficulties. Germany 3-1 Austria