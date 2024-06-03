Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann condemned a “racist” survey published by a public broadcaster that asked participants if they would prefer more white players in the national team.

Germany hosts the European Championships this month and the poll by ARD found 21 per cent of 1,304 randomly selected participants said they would want more white players playing for the country at the tournament.

The midfielder Joshua Kimmich criticised the survey as “absolutely racist” and said it was “madness for a public broadcaster to ask such a question.”

And Nagelsmann, 36, said the country has to “wake up” as he agreed with Kimmich’s assessment that the ARD’s poll was racist.

“I see this in exactly the same way. This question is insane,” Nagelsmann said.

“There are people in Europe who’ve had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in.

"We have to ask what are we doing at the moment? We in Germany are doing very, very well, and when we say something like that, I think it’s crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things."

Nagelsmann also said Kimmich was correct when he said football can show how different cultures, religious backgrounds and skin colours can come together and unite as a group.

Germany will be the host country of the European Championships this summer ( Getty Images )

Germany’s captain Ilkay Gundogan, defender Antonio Rudiger and winger Leroy Sane are among the several players in the squad with mixed heritage who will be key to the country’s hopes at the Euros.

“We’re playing a European Championship for everyone in the country,” Nagelsmann added. “Anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country.

“And that’s what we’re doing. And I hope I never have to read about such a survey again.”

The sports director of ARD said the company was "dismayed that the results are what they are, but they are also an expression of the social situation in Germany today".

Hosts Germany open the Euros against Scotland in Munich on 14 June play Ukraine on Monday night in their first warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

In April, Adidas had to ban fans from customising the Germany shirt with the number 44 amid concerns that it resembled the symbol used by the SS.