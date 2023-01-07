Jump to content

Liveupdated1673097423

Gillingham vs Leicester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from MEMS Priestfield Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 13:17
Comments
<p>Lewis Brunt of Leicester City controls the ball whilst under pressure from Scott Kashket of Gillingham</p>

Lewis Brunt of Leicester City controls the ball whilst under pressure from Scott Kashket of Gillingham

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Gillingham take on Leicester City in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1673097327

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 January 2023 13:15
1673097246

Gillingham vs Leicester City

7 January 2023 13:14
1673097188

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Attempt saved. Shaun Williams (Gillingham) header from very close range is saved.

7 January 2023 13:13
1673096903

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Foul by Dom Jefferies (Gillingham).

7 January 2023 13:08
1673096586

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

7 January 2023 13:03
1673096387

Gillingham vs Leicester City

7 January 2023 12:59
1673096058

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

7 January 2023 12:54
1673096032

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Will Wright.

7 January 2023 12:53
1673095860

Gillingham vs Leicester City

7 January 2023 12:51
1673095580

Gillingham vs Leicester City

Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

7 January 2023 12:46

