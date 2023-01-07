Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace take on Southampton in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Aribo.
Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton).
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton).
Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
Hand ball by (Southampton).
Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.
