Liveupdated1673097423

Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 13:17
<p>Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (left) and Southampton's Mohammed Salisu</p>

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise (left) and Southampton's Mohammed Salisu

(PA)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace take on Southampton in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1673097347

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

7 January 2023 13:15
1673097314

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Joe Aribo.

7 January 2023 13:15
1673097275

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Southampton).

7 January 2023 13:14
1673097268

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 January 2023 13:14
1673097162

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Southampton).

7 January 2023 13:12
1673097161

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 January 2023 13:12
1673097074

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

7 January 2023 13:11
1673097047

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.

7 January 2023 13:10
1673096978

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Hand ball by (Southampton).

7 January 2023 13:09
1673096947

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Offside, Southampton. James Ward-Prowse tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.

7 January 2023 13:09

