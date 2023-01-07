Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673097423

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 13:17
Comments
<p>Son Heung-min dribbles at the Portsmouth defence</p>

Son Heung-min dribbles at the Portsmouth defence

(Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

Recommended

1673097404

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Zak Swanson.

7 January 2023 13:16
1673097332

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

7 January 2023 13:15
1673097208

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.

7 January 2023 13:13
1673097130

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.

7 January 2023 13:12
1673097046

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross following a set piece situation.

7 January 2023 13:10
1673097038

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

7 January 2023 13:10
1673096974

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 January 2023 13:09
1673096641

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 January 2023 13:04
1673096428

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ryan Tunnicliffe.

7 January 2023 13:00
1673096414

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 January 2023 13:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in