Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Follow live coverage as Tottenham Hotspur take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Zak Swanson.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Attempt blocked. Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Attempt missed. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross following a set piece situation.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ryan Tunnicliffe.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
