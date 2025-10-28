Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimsby vs Brentford best bets

Brentford to win & BTTS - 15/8 Betway

Thiago to score at any time - 21/20 Ladbrokes

Brentford travel to Blundell Park tonight hoping to avoid becoming the latest scalp of Grimsby Town, who have already knocked Manchester United out of the Carabao Cup (7.45pm, Sky Sports+).

That second-round win, on penalties, over the six-time League Cup winners, has been the standout result of the competition so far, and the League Two side followed it up with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the last round to set up this tie.

The Mariners are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and are priced at 500/1 on betting sites to win the competition, although they’ll do well to get past an in-form Brentford.

Brentford reached the last 16 with two wins over fellow Premier League sides. They beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the second round before following it up with a victory on penalties over Aston Villa after the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

They also go into the game full of confidence after back-to-back league wins over West Ham and Liverpool to move them up to 11th in the Premier League table and favourites to progress in the Carabao Cup odds.

Grimsby vs Brentford preview: Bees to sting the Mariners

These two sides have never met in the League Cup and this will be the first encounter since they squared off in League Two during the 2008/09 season.

Back then, the Bees secured the double with a 4-0 win at home before following it up with a 1-0 triumph at Blundell Park on their way to winning the title and starting their climb up the football pyramid.

The Mariners have to go back to May 2004 for their last home win over tonight’s opponents, when Isaiah Rankin scored the only goal of the game. However, they enter the match with no pressure at all.

They have won three of the last five league matches and currently sit sixth in the League Two table, just two points behind leaders Walsall, so they will be full of confidence that they can cause another upset.

David Artell’s side have failed to score in just three of their 19 games so far, while they have conceded in 13 of those, so it’s no surprise that both teams to score is no bigger than 17/20 with football betting sites.

Brentford have so far scored 17 and conceded 15 in their 11 games, including scoring three against the Reds on Saturday and conceding two, so goals should be on the cards in Lincolnshire.

Keith Andrews’s side reached the quarter-finals of the competition last season, before they were knocked out by the eventual winners Newcastle United, but their best-ever run came when they were still in the Championship, back in 2021, when they reached the last four and were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham.

Grimsby vs Brentford prediction 1: Brentford to win & BTTS - 15/8 Betway

Thiago to keep on scoring

Igor Thiago has already scored seven goals in 10 appearances for the Bees this season, including four in his last three outings.

He also scored the second goal in their 2-0 victory over the Cherries in this competition back in August, so it’s no surprise that he is the favourite to open the scoring.

He’s a best price of 15/4 on betting apps to score first, just ahead of Dango Ouattara, who opened the scoring against Liverpool at the weekend.

Grimsby vs Brentford prediction 2: Thiago to score at any time - 21/20 Ladbrokes

Grimsby vs Brentford team news

Grimsby: Artell will be without Doug Tharme and Cameron Gardner once again as the pair are still out injured, while Sam Lavelle and Jude Soonsup-Bell are also both doubtful after missing Saturday’s defeat at Crewe.

Brentford: The Bees, who are expected to rotate some of their squad, will be without Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey and Antoni Milambo again, while midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk is also a doubt after being forced off in the first half on Saturday.

