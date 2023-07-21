Haiti team guide: Women’s World Cup squad and who to watch

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Haiti have nothing to lose on their Women’s World Cup debut as they join England, Denmark and China in Group D.

Ranked 53rd in the world, Haiti are one of eight teams playing at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, a stage that reached via the inter-continental play-offs.

Rising star Melchie Dumornay scored twice in their final 2-1 victory over Chile, and Haiti have the talent to cause further upsets if they can balance their ambition with defensive organisation.

Nicolas Delepine’s side are faced with a tough task, however. Not only will they face European champions England in Group D, but Asian champions China as well.

Haiti

Group fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 22 July 2023: England vs Haiti (10:30, Brisbane Stadium)

Friday 28 July 2023: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide)

Tuesday 1 August: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth Rectangular Stadium)

Confirmed squad

Goalkeepers: Nahomie Ambroise (Little Haiti), Lara-Sofia Larco (Georgetown University), Kerly Theus (Miami City).

Defenders: Tabita Joseph (Stade Brestois 29), Kethna Louis (Montpellier), Ruthny Mathurin (Mississippi State), Betina Petit-Frere (Stade Brestois 29), Milan Raquel Pierre-Jerome (Georges Mason University), Chelsea Surpris (Grenoble), Jennyfer Limage (Grenoble), Maudeline Moryl (Grenoble) Joseph Esthericove (Exafoot)

Midfielders: Melchie Dumornay (Lyon), Danielle Etienne (Fordham Rams), Noa Olivia Ganthier (Weston), Sherly Jeudy (Grenoble), Dayana Pierre-Louis (GPSO Issy)

Forwards: Roselord Borgella (Dijon), Roseline Eloissaint (Nantes), Florsie Darlina Joseph (Grenoble), Shwendesky Macelus Joseph (Zenit St Petersburg), Batcheba Louis (FC Fleury), Nerilia Mondesir (Montpellier)

Key player

There is considerable excitement around the 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay, who has signed a pre-contract with European powerhouse Lyon ahead of the new season. The midfielder scored twice as Haiti beat Chile in the inter-continental play-offs to qualify for the World Cup and is regarded as one of the best young players in the world. “You can’t compare Melchie with any other player, she’s special,” team-mate Jennyfer Limage told Fifa.

Melchie Dumornay (Getty Images)

The coach

Frenchman Nicolas Delepine helped spark scenes of national celebration when Haiti qualified for their first ever World Cup by beating Chile in the play-off final. With the majority of the Haiti team already playing in France, Delepine took the job from French club Grenoble Foot 38 and wants his team to play quick, attacking football.