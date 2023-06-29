Harry Kane builds new family home near Chelsea training ground

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane has built a new family home in Surrey, only 15 miles from the training ground of Chelsea, where Kane’s former manager Mauricio Pochettino has just taken charge.

The Tottenham and England captain is considering his future with only one year left on his Spurs contract and concrete interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Chelsea are not thought to be currently interested in signing the striker, who is valued at around £100m, but their position could change should he become out of contract and available to sign for free.

Kane currently lives with his wife Kate and their three children in Hampstead, North London, but appears to be setting up for a more rural lifestyle with a new property on the exclusive grounds of Wentworth Golf Club.

The family have a company set up under the name Wentworth,The Telegraph reports. Properties on the private land that adjoins the famous golf club can cost up to £20m.

Tottenham’s stance on Kane is that he is not for sale, and that position remains consistent with the last few transfer windows despite continued interest in the 29-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in 2021.

Kane subsequently stayed with his boyhood team and broke the club’s all-time scoring record in February with the winner against Pep Guardiola’s side.

It saw Kane move beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals for Spurs, which had stood since 1970. The next target in Kane’s sights is Alan Shearer’s record Premier League haul of 260 goals.

After a fine individual campaign in which Kane scored 30 goals, despite the north London club finishing eighth and having three head coaches, the forward is now only 48 away from passing Shearer’s tally.

Discussions between Spurs and Kane’s camp over a new contract were set to be pushed back until the end of the 2022-23 campaign, but the club are yet to appoint a director of football and Kane’s own season only finished on June 19 following England commitments.

Since Fabio Paratici’s resignation in April, Tottenham’s chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini has taken a lead role on transfers and helped bring Leicester midfielder James Maddison to the club.