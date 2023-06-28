James Maddison shares first message to Spurs fans after joining club in £40m deal

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of James Maddison.

The England midfielder joins Spurs from Leicester City for £40 million, following the club’s relegation to the Championship last season.

Maddison, 26, has signed a five-year deal with the north London club.

“Hello Tottenham Hotspur fans, James Maddison here, can’t wait to meet you all. Come on you Spurs!” he said, in a separate video posted to Tottenham’s social media.

Maddison made 203 appearances for Leicester during his five years at the club and scored 10 Premier League goals last season, but was unable to prevent the Foxes from slipping to relegation.