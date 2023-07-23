Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France kick off their Women’s World Cup campaign against Jamaica as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Les Bleues come into the tournament under new coach Herve Renard after Corinne Diacre’s controversial reign was brought to an end just four months before the tournament. France’s deep squad of talent will be put to the test after being hit by injuries before the World Cup, with the likes of Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino ruled out.

The Netherlands, runners-up four year ago under Sarina Wiegman, take on World Cup debutants Portugal in Group E. The Dutch were defeated by the United States in the 2019 final, and will face the defending champions later in the group stage. The USA opened their defence with a 3-0 win against Vietnam on Saturday.

Elsewhere, England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane.

Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup?

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

When can I watch England?

England play their first match of the World Cup against Haiti in Group D on 22 July. The game starts at 10:30am BST and will be shown on ITV.

On 28 July, England play Denmark with kick-off at 9:30am BST and the game broadcast on the BBC.

England’s final group-stage fixture is against China on Tuesday 1 August and will be shown on ITV with the match starting at 12pm BST.

Should England make it through to the round of 16, their fixture will be shown live on the BBC.

Full Group Stage TV Schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Thursday 20 July

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway (08:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Friday 21 July

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada (03:30, Melbourne) - BBC Two

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV 1

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Saturday 22 July

Group E: USA 3-0 Vietnam (02:00, Auckland) - BBC One

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan (08:00 Hamilton) - BBC Two

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (10:30, Brisbane) - ITV 1

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China (13:00, Perth) - BBC Two

Sunday 23 July

Group G: Sweden vs South Africa (06:00, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group E: Netherlands vs Portugal (08:30, Dunedin) - BBC One

Group F: France vs Jamaica (11:00, Sydney) - ITV 1

Monday 24 July

Group G: Italy vs Argentina (07:00, Auckland) - ITV 1

Group H: Germany vs Morocco (09:30, Melbourne) - ITV 1

Group F: Brazil vs Panama (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV 1

Tuesday 25 July

Group H: Colombia vs Korea Republic (03:00, Sydney) - BBC

Group A: New Zealand vs Philippines (06:30, Dunedin) - ITV

Group A: Switzerland vs Norway (09:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Wednesday 26 July

Group C: Japan vs Costa Rica (06:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group C: Spain vs Zambia (08:30, Auckland) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (13:00, Perth) - ITV

Thursday 27 July

Group E: USA vs Netherlands (02:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group E: Portugal vs Vietnam (08:30, Hamilton) - ITV

Group B: Australia vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Friday 28 July

Group G: Argentina vs South Africa (01:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group D: England vs Denmark (09:30, Sydney) - BBC

Group D: China vs Haiti (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Saturday 29 July

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV

Sunday 30 July

Group H: Korea Republic vs Morocco (05:30, Adelaide) - BBC

Group A: Norway vs Philippines (08:00, Auckland) - BBC

Group A: Switzerland vs New Zealand (08:00, Dunedin) - BBC

Group H: Germany vs Colombia (10:30, Sydney) - ITV

Monday 31 July

Group C: Costa Rica vs Zambia (08:00, Hamilton) - ITV

Group C: Japan vs Spain (08:00, Wellington) - ITV

Group B: Ireland vs Nigeria (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group B: Canada vs Australia (11:00, Melbourne) - BBC

Tuesday 1 August

Group E: Vietnam vs Netherlands (08:00, Dunedin) - ITV

Group E: Portugal vs USA (08:00, Auckland) - ITV

Group D: Haiti vs Denmark (12:00, Perth) - ITV

Group D: China vs England (12:00, Adelaide) - ITV

Wednesday 2 August

Group G: South Africa vs Italy (08:00, Wellington) - BBC

Group G: Argentina vs Sweden (08:00, Hamilton) - BBC

Group F: Jamaica vs Brazil (11:00, Melbourne) - ITV

Group F: Panama vs France (11:00, Sydney) - ITV

Thursday 3 August

Group H: Korea Republic vs Germany (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC

Group H: Morocco vs Colombia (11:00, Perth) - BBC