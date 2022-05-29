Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield will play for promotion to the Premier League when they meet in the Championship play-off final at Wembley today.

In what is described as the “most lucrative prize in football”, victory and promotion to the Premier League will be worth at least £170 million to the winner.

Forest defeated Sheffield United on penalties to move a game away from ending their 23-year wait for a top-flight return and have manager Steve Cooper to thank after an incredible turnaround this season.

Huddersfield are looking to bounce back to the Premier League following their relegation in 2019 after they saw off Luton Town in the semi-finals.

When is the Championship play-off final?

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 29 May at Wembley Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, where coverage will get underway at 3:30pm.

Team news

Huddersfield will hope top-scorer Danny Ward will be fit to start after coming off injured in the semi-final against Luton, while Sorba Thomas is set to return.

Keinan Davis looks set to start for Nottinham Forest after having to made do with the bench in the semi-finals against Sheffield United due to fitness concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Lees, Hogg, Colwill; Pipa, Russell, O’Brien, Toffolo; Sinani, Ward, Thomas

Nottingham Forest: Samba; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Davis, Johnson

Odds

Huddersfield: 5/2

Draw: 23/10

Nottingham Forest: 23/20

Prediction

These are always tight and stressful matches but Nottingham Forest can make it an afternoon to remember. Huddersfield 1-2 Nottingham Forest