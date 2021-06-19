France avoided a shock upset by underdogs Hungary in the ‘group of death’ at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Roared on by the crowd in Budapest, Hungary took the lead with a counter-attack on the stroke of half-time, Attila Fiola providing the finish.

Antoine Griezmann pulled the world champions level in the second half, however, ensuring a 1-1 draw.

Here’s how every player performed at the Puskas Arena in the Group F clash.

Hungary

Peter Gulacsi – 8: Made numerous important saves for the second game in a row.

Loic Nego – 7: Grew in confidence as the match progressed, dispossessing Mbappe impressively once or twice.

Endre Botka – 5: Booked in the second half for a mistimed challenge.

Willi Orban – 6: Faced a tough task against France’s forward line, but was not overawed. Unlucky not to divert Mbappe’s cross away from Griezmann as the French equalised.

Attila Szalai – 6: Performed admirably overall against a talented France attacking contingent.

Attila Fiola – 7: Showed great drive and composure as he finished off a Hungary counter-attack by rolling the ball past Lloris and into the net.

Fiola opened the scoring to a massive roar from the crowd in Budapest (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Laszlo Kleinheisler – 7: As against Portugal, the midfielder exhibited plenty of energy and determination.

Adam Nagy – 6: Little to criticise in the case of the central midfielder.

Andras Schafer – 5: Looked a little on edge and gave away a couple of fouls in his apprehension.

Roland Sallai – 7: Did a decent job at harrying the French defence and giving them something to think about.

Adam Szalai – 5: Was forced off during the first-half drinks break after seeming to take a knock to the head.

Substitutes: Nemanja Nikolic – 6. Tamas Cseri – 6. Gergo Lovencsics – N/A.

France

Hugo Lloris – 7: Could do little to keep out Fiola’s fine finish. Began the move that resulted in France’s equaliser with a massive kick upfield after spotting Mbappe in a promising position.

Benjamin Pavard – 5: Physicality of the Hungary forwards frustrated the right-back somewhat in the early stages, and he picked up a booking. Was beaten too easily for Fiola’s goal.

Raphael Varane – 5: A subpar showing from the centre-back, who mistimed some tackles and was left helpless as Fiola got the wrong side of him and opened the scoring.

Presnel Kimpembe – 6: Was generally composed in his passing and positioning – the latter of which was important as Digne marauded up the wing.

Lucas Digne – 6: Brought in for Lucas Hernandez, the Everton full-back added his usual attacking verve and provided a wonderful cross for Mbappe in the first half. Offered Kimpembe little protection on the left, however.

Adrien Rabiot – 6: Put on a tidy showing for the most part. Was often forced to drop back as Digne pushed up. Replaced around the hour mark, with Dembele coming on as France sought an equaliser.

N’Golo Kante – 7: Composed and reliable as ever.

Paul Pogba – 6: Footwork made him an elusive foe for the Hungary midfielders, but he couldn’t find the final pass. Replaced by Tolisso with 15 minutes remaining.

Griezmann tucks away the equalising goal (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann – 7: Missed a sitter on the rebound from eight yards out, though the Barcelona man was offside in any case. Slammed home the equaliser in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe – 7: Displayed great control and skill in various moments, and his drive was crucial to France rescuing a point. Like his forward partners, he was wasteful in front of goal, but ultimately he set up Griezmann’s equaliser.

Karim Benzema – 5: Shot wide from the centre of the Hungary box while in plenty of space after fine work from Mbappe. Decision-making and composure were lacking somewhat. Replaced by Giroud with 15 minutes left.

Substitutes: Ousmane Dembele – 7. Corentin Tolisso – 6. Olivier Giroud – 6. Thomas Lemar – N/A.