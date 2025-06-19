Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Inter Miami v Porto live: Lionel Messi set to start Club World Cup clash in wide open Group A

Lionel Messi is in action as Inter Miami and Porto vie to take control of Group A at the Club World Cup

Lawrence Ostlere
Thursday 19 June 2025 18:06 BST
Who will win the FIFA Club World Cup?

Inter Miami take on Porto in their second game of the Club World Cup as both sides seek a first win in a wide open Group A.

Miami drew 0-0 with Egyptian side Al Ahly in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, with Messi unable to inspire his side to a win despite a bright performance from the 37-year-old. Porto meanwhile recorded a draw with Brazilian club Palmeiras, meaning tonight’s winner will be well placed to take their place in the last 16.

The match is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United. The venue has a capacity of around 71,000, and will host one of the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup.

Follow the score and all the latest updates from Inter Miami v Porto below, and watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN: sign up here now.

How to watch

Inter Miami face Porto at 3pm ET in Atlanta, Georgia – that is 8pm BST.

The match takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is the home of NFL outfit Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United. The venue has a capacity of around 71,000, and will also host one of the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup.

Chelsea played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week
Chelsea played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week (IMAGN Images)
Lawrence Ostlere19 June 2025 18:33

Inter Miami v Porto – Club World Cup live

Inter Miami face FC Porto in the second match of both clubs’ Club World Cup campaign on Thursday, with Lionel Messi hoping to lead his side to victory at the second time of asking.

The American side drew 0-0 with Al Ahly in the opening match of the tournament last week, with Messi unable to inspire his side to a win despite an encouraging performance from the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But with Porto having drawn with Brazilian side Palmeiras in their opener, it’s all to play for in Group A, with either side well-placed to qualify for the round of 16 if they are able to grab a win tonight.

Lawrence Ostlere19 June 2025 18:25

Inter Miami v Porto – Club World Cup live

Welcome along to live coverage of tonight’s Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Porto in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lawrence Ostlere19 June 2025 17:22

