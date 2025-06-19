The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Inter Miami v Porto live: Lionel Messi set to start Club World Cup clash in wide open Group A
Inter Miami take on Porto in their second game of the Club World Cup as both sides seek a first win in a wide open Group A.
Miami drew 0-0 with Egyptian side Al Ahly in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, with Messi unable to inspire his side to a win despite a bright performance from the 37-year-old. Porto meanwhile recorded a draw with Brazilian club Palmeiras, meaning tonight’s winner will be well placed to take their place in the last 16.
The match is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United. The venue has a capacity of around 71,000, and will host one of the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup.
How to watch
Inter Miami face Porto at 3pm ET in Atlanta, Georgia – that is 8pm BST.
The match takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is the home of NFL outfit Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United. The venue has a capacity of around 71,000, and will also host one of the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup.
Inter Miami v Porto – Club World Cup live
Welcome along to live coverage of tonight’s Club World Cup clash between Inter Miami and Porto in Atlanta, Georgia.
