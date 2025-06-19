Who will win the FIFA Club World Cup?

Inter Miami take on Porto in their second game of the Club World Cup as both sides seek a first win in a wide open Group A.

Miami drew 0-0 with Egyptian side Al Ahly in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, with Messi unable to inspire his side to a win despite a bright performance from the 37-year-old. Porto meanwhile recorded a draw with Brazilian club Palmeiras, meaning tonight’s winner will be well placed to take their place in the last 16.

The match is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of NFL franchise Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United. The venue has a capacity of around 71,000, and will host one of the semi-finals at the 2026 World Cup.

