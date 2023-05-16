Inter Milan vs AC Milan LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Champions League semi-final as Leao starts
Inter have a two-goal advantage and will reach the Champions League final if they avoid losing this Milan derby
Inter Milan are on course to reach the Champions League final after taking a two-goal lead in their semi-final tie against local rivals AC Milan.
A strong first-half performance saw Simone Inzaghi’s side secured their advantage thanks to goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. As both teams play their home matches at the San Siro tonight’s encounter is an almost carbon-copy of the first leg. The difference being that most of the crowd inside the San Siro will be Inter fans as they are the designated hosts this evening.
Based on their performance in the first leg AC Milan have serious work to do. Though they improved in the second half Milan were short of threat in front of goal all evening and with them needing to cut a two-goal deficit they cannot afford to be as wasteful tonight.
Stefano Pioli will be overjoyed by the return of Rafael Leao. The forward has been passed fit to play after recovering from injury and will be required to play a key role if his side are to reach the European showcase.
Follow all the action as Inter and Milan clash in the Champions League semi-final:
Being confronted by fans and returning star driving AC Milan bid to reverse history
Confronted by their own ultras, AC Milan have encountered issue after issue in the build-up to Tuesday’s monumental return leg, but one problem is a lot more longstanding. It is also so immediate, since it is precisely the challenge against Internazionale.
Milan might be the second most successful club in Champions League history, having played in the very first European Cup season in 1955-56, but that distinguished record has never seen them come back from more than a goal behind from a knock-out first leg. All that grand glory, and nothing to really inspire for this biggest of games against their greatest rivals.
That might seem somewhat superficial but the profound potential effect should not be dismissed. You only have to look at last season, and this year’s possible final opponent, for the greatest illustration of how it works. Real Madrid are the European champions in large part because their stadium had seen so many great comebacks, fostering this belief within the team as well as an aura around it.
Edin Dzeko starred in the first leg but Rafael Leao gives the Rossoneri an extra element in attack this time around
Inter vs AC Milan
Inter have won 18 of the 19 Uefa competition ties in which they have triumphed ‘away’ in the first leg.
They defeated Milan 2-0 last time out when they were designated the away team at the San Siro so will be confident of confirming their place in Istanbul for the final.
Inter vs AC Milan team changes
Simone Inzaghi names an unchanged Inter team to the one that defeated Milan 2-0 in the first leg. Most of the first team will be well rested as only Francesco Acerbi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Federico Dimarco started in Inter’s Serie A clash against Sassuolo at the weekend.
Stefano Piolo meanwhile makes three changes to the Milan side that lined up for the first leg. Simon Kjaer, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers are out with Malick Thiaw, Junior Messias and Rafael Leao brought in.
Inter vs AC Milan line-ups
Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko
AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Messias, Tonali, Krunic; Giroud, Diaz, Leao
Pioli on the importance of scoring first
Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, explained how he wants his team to play this evening. He said:
“We will have to be balanced, compact, and play like a team that can beat our opponents. We know how important the first goal will be: it doesn’t matter what minute it is scored in.
“We started talking about this game on Sunday morning. We have only one chance and we must play this match with an exceptional attitude.”
Uefa rebuts claim Istanbul in doubt as Champions League final host after election
UEFA insisted Friday that the Champions League final will be played in Istanbul, hitting back at a newspaper report that claims the European soccer body has explored Lisbon as a standby option if there is turmoil in Turkey after this weeekend’s elections.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in a close race to extend his 20-year grip on power. He is seeking a third term in Sunday’s election.
The Daily Mail in London claimed Uefa made an “informal approach” to the Portuguese soccer federation in case any post-election unrest put Istanbul in doubt to host the final on June 10.
UEFA insists the Champions League final will be played in Istanbul no matter the outcome of this weekend's Turkish elections
The Champions League final
Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the Champions League final on Saturday 10th June. Whoever wins tonight’s tie Inter or AC Milan will be the designated away team against Real Madrid or Manchester City.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.
Inzaghi dreaming about Champions League final
Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, spoke in the build-up to tonight’s encounter about how he is dreaming that his team will reach the Champions League final.
“This is one of the most important matches in Inter’s history,” he said, “We have to play with our heads and hearts to achieve our dream of reaching the final.
“The first leg was 2-0 but Milan are always formidable and have great players.”
Inter vs AC Milan prediction
A draw is enough to ensure Inter’s progression through to the final and they will use their already established two-goal cushion to keep Milan quiet for the majority of the game.
Inter 1-1 Milan (3-1 agg.)
Inter vs AC Milan predicted line-ups
Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martínez.
Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjær, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunić; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.
