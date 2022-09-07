Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich kick off time and how to watch Champions League fixture
Inter Milan host Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight in a battle of two European heavyweights.
In a rematch of the 2010 final, won by Jose Mourinho’s Inter, the Italian and German giants open up this season’s group of death - which also features Barcelona.
A fast start is therefore needed in order to avoid being put on the back foot, with both teams looking to improve upon their European campaign last season. German champions Bayern were knocked out by Villarreal in the quarter-finals while Inter were defeated by Liverpool in the last 16.
Since then, Bayern have signed Sadio Mane to replace Robert Lewandowski while Romelu Lukaku has returned to the San Siro from Chelsea.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September at the San Siro, Milan.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 4. According to BT Sport’s TV guide, coverage will only begin at 8:15pm, following the reaction to the match between Rangers and Ajax.
BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.
What is the team news?
Lukaku is a doubt after his return to Italy was hit by a thigh problem. Edin Dzeko may instead lead the line alongside Lautaro Martinez.
Mane has made an instant impact at Bayern and Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala are all competing to play alongside him. Leon Goretzka could return.
Predicted line-ups
Inter Milan: Handonovic; Skrinar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian; Martinez, Correa
Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, de Ligt, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane
Odds
Inter Milan: 3/1
Draw: 13/4
Bayern Munich: 8/9
Prediction
Bayern Munich to win and Sadio Mane to score in his fourth different competition already for Bayern - adding to goals in the Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup. Inter MIlan 1-2 Bayern Munich
