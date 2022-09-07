Jump to content
Is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live stream and and how to watch Champions League fixture

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 07 September 2022 07:08
Sadio Mane is set to make his first Champions League appearance for Bayern Munich tonight as the German champions take on Romelu Lukaku’s Inter Milan in the group of death.

Mane has big boots to fill after Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona but after scoring important goals in Liverpool’s run to last season’s final, the forward will look to hit the ground running in the San Siro.

Lukaku has returned to Italy after an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea, and is reunited with Lautaro Martinez in the strike force that fired Inter to the Serie A title two seasons ago.

WIth Barcelona also in Group C, a fast start is required in the tournament’s group of death for both teams who will want to improve upon their European campaign last season. Bayern were knocked out by Villarreal in the quarter-finals while Inter were defeated by Liverpool in the last 16.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September at the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 4. According to BT Sport’s TV guide, coverage will only begin at 8:15pm, following the reaction to the match between Rangers and Ajax.

BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport app and website.

What is the team news?

Lukaku is a doubt after his return to Italy was hit by a thigh problem. Edin Dzeko may instead lead the line alongside Lautaro Martinez.

Mane has made an instant impact at Bayern and Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala are all competing to play alongside him. Leon Goretzka could return.

Predicted line-ups

Inter Milan: Handonovic; Skrinar, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian; Martinez, Correa

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, de Ligt, Hernandez, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane

Odds

Inter Milan: 3/1

Draw: 13/4

Bayern Munich: 8/9

Prediction

Bayern Munich to win and Sadio Mane to score in his fourth different competition already for Bayern - adding to goals in the Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup. Inter MIlan 1-2 Bayern Munich

