Is Ipswich vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash
Ipswich’s Premier League status is safe for another week though relegation looms as they welcome Arsenal to Portman Road.
West Ham’s draw against Southampton on Saturday leaves them 15 points ahead of Kieran McKenna’s side with five games to come after this clash, just about keeping Ipswich alive.
It could be a decisive weekend at the top of the table, though - if Arsenal are shocked here, Liverpool would secure the title if they beat Leicester later.
After the emotional high of Champions League success over Real Madrid in midweek, Mikel Arteta’s side could yet be caught off-guard.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Ipswich vs Arsenal?
Ipswich vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 20 April at Portman Road.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Team news
Jaden Philogene appears likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea last weekend. Kalvin Phillips and Omari Hutchinson remain out, while Liam Delap will be assessed as he continues to recover from a rib injury.
Mikel Arteta may well rotate his Arsenal side, though Jorginho remains absent. Riccardo Calafiori is moving closer to a return but will not be fit to feature here.
Predicted line-ups
Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Enciso, Clarke; Delap.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Tierney; Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.
Odds
Ipswich win 8/1
Draw 4/1
Arsenal win 17/40
