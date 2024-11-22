Ipswich vs Man Utd prediction

Ruben Amorim takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday when he takes his side to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town, who finally got their first win of the campaign last time out (kick-off 4.30pm Sky Sports Main Event).

The former Sporting boss took the reins at Old Trafford on 11 November but he has only had a few days to work with the bulk of the players who have been away on international duty.

He takes over a team who have won three and drawn one of their last four matches, under caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, which was a huge improvement from life under former boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman was sacked at the end of October, with United 14th in the Premier League table after securing just three wins from their opening nine matches.

They were also without a win in the Europa League as well with three wins from their opening three games but they won their last European game 2-0 against PAOK Salonika.

That victory at Old Trafford was sandwiched between a 1-1 draw with Chelsea and a 3-0 win over Leicester to move them up to 13th in the league, but just four points behind Arsenal in fourth.

Football betting sites are offering a price of 7/1 for United to make a surge under Amorim to finish in the top four this season. Given how tight the league table is after a quarter of the season, it’s not out of the question.

Ipswich vs Man Utd betting tips: Expect goals, but Amorim to begin with a win

United are seven points clear of Sunday’s opponents who sit one place outside the relegation zone following their 2-1 win at Tottenham last time out.

Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap were both on target to give the visitors a 2-0 lead before Rodrigo Bentancur pulled a goal back for Spurs. But, Ipswich held out for their first Premier League win of the season.

Kieran McKenna’s side have had a difficult start to the campaign but the fact they are scoring goals means they always provide a threat. The Tractor Boys have scored the same number as United with 12, but their issues have come at the other end where they’ve conceded 10 more than their opponents on Sunday.

Injuries have hit them hard, especially at the back, but their record needs to improve in their bid for Premier League survival.

We’re not expecting Ipswich to keep a clean sheet in this one as United have scored more in their last four games than they did in their previous eight with Ten Hag at the helm.

One man who definitely seems to be benefitting from their change in the dugout is captain Bruno Fernandes who has scored four goals in four games, after failing to find the target in his previous 17 United games.

The Portuguese looks more dynamic in the final third and will certainly be one to watch at Portman Road. While Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund will be looking to kickstart their respective seasons in front of goal.

It’s been 22 years since the two sides last met in league action and unsurprisingly back then it was United who secured a league double. Goals have been on the agenda in this fixture in the past. Ipswich’s last league win over United in 1994 came through goals from Paul Mason (2) and Steve Sedgley, helping them to a 3-2 victory.

However, the return match that season saw the Red Devils unleash an emphatic response, winning by Premier League record 9-0 thanks in part to Andy Cole’s five goals.

A 9-0 win would indeed by a dream start for Amorim, but we’re not expecting him to have an easy afternoon in his first game. Ipswich have scored in eight of their 11 games this season and look dangerous on the counter.

United have struggled to put a settled defence on the pitch and have won only once on the road in the Premier League this season.

The Tractor Boys have the ability to find the net, but their defensive frailties and the new manager effect may just give the edge to the Red Devils with betting sites offering a price of 2/1 for the visitors to win and both teams to score.

Ipswich vs Man Utd tips: Delap to add to his tally

Delap’s Ipswich career has got off to a flying start with six goals and an assist in his first 12 appearances, following a £16m summer move from Manchester City.

Delap appears to be following the trajectory of former City players to star in the Premier League in the wake of the success of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers after leaving the Etihad Stadium.

The striker alone has boosted Ipswich’s survival hopes. He scored the decisive strike in the win over Tottenham last time out, while he notched a crucial brace in their home draw against Aston Villa.

Not only is Delap finding the net, he’s also scoring against quality outfits. He has proved a handful for opposing defenders with his size, strength and burst of pace.

Betting apps have odds of 10/3 for the Ipswich forward to score any time on Sunday, but we like the price of 9/1 for him to notch the final goal as he did in the home draw against Villa.

