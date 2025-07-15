The 2025/26 Premier League season begins on 15 August, with Liverpool bidding to retain the league after winning a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

And while the battle for the title and European places will hold the headlines until May, the fight for survival in the Premier League is often just as intriguing a battle.

As always relegation system will see the three teams that finish bottom of the league – from 20th to 18th – demoted to the Championship for the next season, with Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton going down in 2024/25.

Of course, established sides are less likely to be relegated these days due to the financial power of the top flight, with the play-off winner more often than not the favourite to be relegated due to not finishing in the tiop tow of the Championship in the preceding season.

And recent trends show that overall, promoted teams are far more likely to go straight back down. In fact, the three promoted teams went straight back down win both of the last two seasons in a row.

This page will detail Premier League relegation odds for the 2025/26 season.

Premier League Relegation Odds

As usual, ahead of the 2025/26 season it’s the three promoted teams who are predicted to be relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will start the season as favourites for relegation mainly because they spent last season in the Championship, and the gap to the top-flight teams having never been more pronounced, it has become increasingly difficult for promoted teams to stay up – as evidenced by the fact that in the past two seasons, all three teams that were promoted went straight back down.

Nevertheless, many previous seasons have seen established Premier League teams relegated, including Aston Villa and Newcastle in 2016. Tottenham’s 17th place finish last season was a shock to the system, but could they or any other team fall further into the division’s bottom three?

Several sides who did well last season have seen their squads decimated by players leaving for pastures new. With Brentford and Bournemouth losing at least four first-team players each during the summer transfer window, could we see a surprise relegation in 2026?

Season Relegated Clubs 2024/2025 Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Southampton 2023/2024 Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United 2022/2023 Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton 2021/2022 Burnley, Watford, Norwich 2020/2021 Fulham, West Brom, Sheffield United

Premier League Relegation Odds Explained

