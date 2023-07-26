Ireland ‘heartbroken’ as Canada comeback reveals World Cup lesson

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was no other way for Katie McCabe to put it, nor was there anywhere to hide her emotions. In 90 minutes, the Ireland captain had gone from the elation of scoring her country’s first goal at the Women’s World Cup to the heartbreak of going out after two matches. Ireland will leave the tournament believing they deserved more and while the joy was great while it lasted, it probably made it hurt a whole lot more when it was over.

Canada’s comeback on a sodden night in Perth ended any hopes Ireland had of reaching the knockout stages, leaving their final fixture against Nigeria on Monday as a dead-rubber. The ‘group of death’, at least from Ireland’s perspective, played out in the manner that many had feared. After facing the unenviable task of facing co-hosts Australia in their opening game, Ireland had to at least draw against an experienced and gritty Canada side who had their backs against the wall. Realistically, they couldn’t have asked for two harder games to start their first ever World Cup adventure.

Yet Ireland were competitive in both and on different days may have come away with the results their performances had merited. Ireland’s aggressive start against Canada had left the Olympic champions shaken, only for the contest to turn on Megan Connolly’s own goal just before half time. If that was the moment of misfortune Ireland were left to rue, it will be a long four years, at least, until they get this chance again. “I’m just heartbroken,” McCabe concluded through the tears.

Katie McCabe scored Ireland’s first goal at the Women’s World Cup (Getty Images)

Perhaps their luck had already run out. With just four minutes played, Ireland had found themselves in some sort of euphoric dreamland as McCabe stood over a corner on the right, snapped her left foot and whipped the cross towards the back post. Did McCabe mean it? Did it matter? Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan was caught, it drifted over her head, and Ireland had found a moment of attacking quality that they so desperately lacked in their rare attacks against Australia.

It arrived so suddenly and so spectacularly, but from there Ireland grew in confidence, believing that they were now not just fighting for survival, but the chance to progress as well. Canada were disrupted by Ireland’s belief, flustered by their hard running and sheer effort. Kyra Carusa forced Canada and Chelsea centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan to be taken off, out of mercy more than anything, after a first half of contestant harrying, without ever allowing her a moment of peace.

Ireland were living up to their billing, after being described by the Canada head coach Bev Priestman as a “horrible team to play against”. But that was also a compliment and in Ireland, Canada were faced with something familiar, a team who were built on the same foundations and fundamentals that led them to the gold medal at the Olympics two years ago. In their own way, Ireland provoked Canada into becoming that team for the first time at this World Cup.

The match turned. After surviving the initial wave of pressure, Ireland were made to really suffer, in a way that Australia never really managed to do to them in Sydney. It came after what was a fortunate equaliser before half time, with Canada getting equal for McCabe’s goal. Julia Grosso’s inswinging cross from the left lingered awkwardly and the slightest touch off Connolly took it inside the far post.

Adriana Leon fired Canada’s winner in the second half (REUTERS)

Canada regained their composure and found their control. Buchanan was one of three hooked at half time, with Christine Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt, and Shelina Zadorska brought on. From there, a plan from Ireland that had been working was faced with a different game. Canada were able to dominate - Schmidt threaded the pass through to Adriana Leon, who took a touch and finished the chance in one swift movement.

Ireland tried to rally - a point would have given them a chance going into the final round of the group. McCabe’s cross found Carusa, who could only head over with Sheridan stranded again. McCabe went close as she cut in from the right and shot towards the near post, with Sheridan getting down to save. Then the frustration came, with McCabe shooting over from distance when Denise O’Sullivan was in a better position.

Ultimately, Canada showed their class. One of the themes over the opening rounds of fixtures at this World Cup has been the competitiveness of the debutant sides, and the moments they have been able to celebrate as the gap closes on the established nations. Perhaps this was a lesson from Canada that, when it gets to crunch time, that only goes so far.