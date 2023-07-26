Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Ireland face elimination against Canada after Katie McCabe scores from corner
Ireland are fighting for their World Cup hopes following their opening defeat to co-hosts Australia
The Women’s World Cup continues as the Republic of Ireland fight to keep their hopes alive against Olympic champions Canada in a pivotal Group B clash.
Defeat would put Ireland on the brink of elimination following their opening loss to co-hosts Australia, while Canada are looking to bounce back from their draw against Nigeria.
Elsewhere today, both Spain and Japan qualified for the last-16 with a match to spare as they continued their impressive early form in Group C. Japan cruised to a 2-0 win against Costa Rica before Spain thrashed Zambia 5-0, with both teams moving to six points to advance to the knockout stages. Monday’s meeting between Spain and Japan will decide who goes through as group winners, while Zambia and Costa Rica are already out with a match left to play.
On Tuesday, co-hosts New Zealand were stunned by debutants Philippines, who claimed their first ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win in Wellington. The result blew Group A wide open and all four teams are still able to advance after Norway were held to a goalless draw by Switzerland in the day’s late kick-off.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 2-1 Ireland
65 mins: Kyra Carusa’s last involvement in the match sees her get on the end of a Katie McCabe cross. The ball comes in from the left and Carusa wins the ball despite pressure from a defender and the goalkeeper.
She can’t direct her header though and nods it over the top.
Amber Barrett then replaces her for Ireland.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 2-1 Ireland
62 mins: More changes. Canada take off goalscorer Adriana Leon for Cloe Lacasse as Ireland bring on Marissa Sheva for Aine O’Gorman.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 2-1 Ireland
59 mins: Jessie Fleming floats a free kick into the box for Canada and look to pick out Jordyn Huitema. The forward gets her head to the ball but can’t control it
There’s a scramble and the ball trickles out for an Ireland throw in.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 2-1 Ireland
56 mins: This has been a proper turnaround as Canada now seem like the team in full control. They’re confident in possession and are getting players behind the ball.
Littlejohn tries to work the ball into the box from the left but dispossessed and Ireland’s attack breaks down.
Women’s World Cup 2023: GOAL! Canada 2-1 Ireland (Leon, 53’)⚽️
53 mins: Turnaround! Quinn has possession over on the left side but loses the ball. Sophie Schmidt regains it for Canada and turns towards goal before lifting a lovely pass into the box for Adriana Leon.
Leon brings the ball under control, spins inside of her marker and flicks it past Courtney Brosnan to send her team ahead. Canada have come from a goal down and now lead.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 1-1 Ireland
51 mins: The state of Group B means that Ireland will be knocked out of the World Cup if they lose today. A win though would give them a strong chance of qualifying for the knockouts.
Save! Jordyn Huitema is given the ball on the edge of the box by Christine Sinclair. She shifts it onto her right foot and smokes a great effort at goal only for Courtney Brosnan to leap to her left and palm it wide of the far post.
Big moment, big save.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 1-1 Ireland
48 mins: Canada made a triple change at the break. They took off Kadeisha Buchanan, Julia Grosso and Evelyne Viens and brought on Shelina Zadorsky, Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt.
Ireland’s Abbie Larkin comes on to replace Lucy Quinn. Quinn had a fantastic first half so that’s a bit of a shock unless she’s picked up a niggle.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 1-1 Ireland
Second half!
There’s been a few personnel changes at the break which we’ll run through in a minute. Ireland get the game restarted and will be chasing a second goal.
Women’s World Cup 2023: Canada 1-1 Ireland
I know you all want to see it so here’s Katie McCabe’s opening goal for Ireland. This is wonderful:
Katie McCabe: Ireland captain and Arsenal’s player of the season in profile
Captain of the Irish national team since the age of 21, Arsenal’s Katie McCabe has the honour of leading her team out at their first major championship at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The versatile left-sided player has been ever-present for her club and country in recent years and will be the fulcrum of Ireland’s bid to pull off an almighty shock this summer.
Born in Kilnamanagh, southern Dublin, and one of ten siblings, McCabe began her footballing journey playing in boys’ youth teams for Kilnamanagh and Crumlin before joining her first all-girls team at aged ten.
At 16, she joined Raheny United as part of the newly-formed Women’s National League in Ireland, hitting the ground running with two league titles and three cup victories in her first three years.
Katie McCabe: Ireland captain and Arsenal’s player of the season in profile
Ireland’s captain has the weight of her nation on her shoulders as they compete in their first major championship
